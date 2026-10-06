Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Stock Opportunity "Unbelievable," My Focus Now
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"I'm finding stocks that are very cheap. I'm currently using US$7,000 gold and US$200 silver," said Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com.
Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com shares his updated gold and silver price outlook, as well as how his portfolio is focused given the current environment.
"You have this unbelievable opportunity here — the leverage is just somewhat crazy," he said.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.