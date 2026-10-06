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Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Stock Opportunity "Unbelievable," My Focus Nowplay icon
Gold Investing

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Stock Opportunity "Unbelievable," My Focus Now

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Oct 06, 2026 09:00PM

"I'm finding stocks that are very cheap. I'm currently using US$7,000 gold and US$200 silver," said Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com.

Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com shares his updated gold and silver price outlook, as well as how his portfolio is focused given the current environment.

"You have this unbelievable opportunity here — the leverage is just somewhat crazy," he said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Blue Jay Gold CEO Geordie Mark. play icon
Gold Investing

Blue Jay Gold Adds Antimony Potential at High-grade Steller Project

Gabrielle De La Cruz
By Gabrielle De La CruzOct 05, 2026
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio

Speaking at the Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit, Blue Jay Gold (TSXV:JAY,OTCQB:JAYGF) CEO and Director Geordie Mark said, "We see the opportunity to expand this resource aggressively over the next few campaigns."

Mark discussed the company's Steller gold project in the Yukon. Recently, the company reported that hole SC26-003 at Skukum Creek intersected 14 meters of 6.15 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 124 g/t silver (8.04 g/t gold equivalent), a step out of about 32 metres down plunge from previous drilling.

"It's good continuity on structure, good continuity on grade and we see the whole system open to depth," Mark said.

At the Becker-Cochran prospect, explored for antimony in the 1960s, preliminary metallurgical testing produced a concentrate grading 66.9 percent antimony at 93.9 percent recovery, above the 60 percent premium threshold the company cites.

Drilling is expected to continue into October, with results through January 2027.

Watch the full interview with Blue Jay Gold CEO Geordie Mark above.

Kevin Smith, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Kevin Smith: Gold Run Still Early, Two Paths to US$20,000 Price Target

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 30, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Kevin Smith, CEO of Crescat Capital, shares his outlook for gold, including two paths it can take to reach his US$20,000 per ounce price target.

He also explains why junior miners represent the biggest chance for gains.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

John Feneck, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

John Feneck: Gold, Defense Metals, Energy — 7 Stocks I'm Watching

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 28, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his latest thoughts on gold, including where he sees the yellow metal ending the year.

While he's optimistic about 2027, he doesn't see it retaking all-time highs before then.

Feneck also mentions gold, defense metals and energy stocks he's currently watching.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Contango Silver & Gold: Updated MRE for Kitsault Valley Project, Upcoming Portfolio Milestones in 2027/2028play icon
Silver Investing

Contango's Kitsault: 2027/28 Milestones

Gabrielle De La Cruz
By Gabrielle De La CruzSep 28, 2026
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio

Contango Silver & Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO,TSX:CTGO is progressing its project pipeline on time and on budget. The company has published an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its fully owned Kitsault Valley project in BC's Golden Triangle as of September 2026, and is targeting to wrap up its 2026 drill program at the project by October.

Kitsault’s updated MRE demonstrates a 93 percent increase in indicated resources, which now stand at 89.55 million ounces (Moz) silver equivalent (AgEq) with 7.66 million tonnes (Mt) at 363 grams per tonne (g/t) AgEq. Meanwhile, the inferred mineral resources stand at 64.92 Moz AgEq, with 6.31 Mt at 320 g/t AgEq.

CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse said that the company is operating “under budget” and executing as promised. “We’re on our way next year to be producing a preliminary economic assessment on mining the silver portion of the district (at Kitsault), and we continue drilling at Homestake.”

Kitsault Valley is among the company’s advanced exploration projects, together with the Lucky Shot and Johnson Tract projects in Alaska.

Van Nieuwenhuyse shared that underground drilling is currently taking place at Lucky Shot, with an MRE expected in the first half of 2027. A feasibility study with a mine plan and transportation plan are to follow in the second half of the same year.

The company is also building its underground tunnel at Johnson Tract next year, while all permits for the project are targeted to be completed by May 2028.

“Next year is also a monster year for Manh Choh in terms of production. It’s the highest point of production, about 75,000 to 80,000 ounces. That will generate in the neighborhood of US$200 million of free cashflow, more than enough to accommodate next year’s program and then build … and just keep the train moving.”

Watch the full interview with Contango Silver and Gold CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse above.

Peter Krauth, silver bars. play icon
Silver Investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Mania Still Ahead, Don't Get Caught in Bear Trap

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 25, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor and Silver Advisor, weighs in on the state of the silver market and where he sees opportunity now.

"The last couple of years belonged to silver. I think the next couple of years are going to belong to silver stocks," he said, noting that more investors will start to believe high prices are sustainable.

Click here to sign up for the Gold Advisor Network Summit.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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