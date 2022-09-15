Metrc CEO: Cannabis Data Helping Regulators Warm Up to Industry
The leading executive for a company that provides cannabis tracking software told INN that strong data is helping US state officials warm up to the industry.
The leader of a cannabis-focused software company sees the industry maturing as data brings clarity to regulators.
Metrc is a provider of cannabis regulatory systems in the US, offering a software-as-a-service program for tracking cannabis along the supply chain. CEO Michael Johnson told the Investing News Network (INN) that access to this type of data has made regulatory officials far more comfortable with the cannabis industry by giving them a clearer picture of the seed-to-sale process.
“The way to de-stigmatize the impressions associated with cannabis is really in providing the insight and the transparency into what's actually happening in the cannabis space,” he said.
Metrc building partnerships with US states
Johnson explained that US state governments will pick one single tool to use for their regulatory structure.
“We're the tool that many states have selected to be able to facilitate the legal tracking and tracing of cannabis throughout their ecosystem,” Johnson said. “State contracts are really critical.”
But the company isn’t stopping at US jurisdictions. According to Johnson, Metrc aspires to create visibility for its services across the globe. The executive said Metrc has received inquiries from nations in Europe, Asia and South America.
“Our system is really a supply chain transparency platform that allows for every element of a cannabis plant lifecycle to be documented. All of the different elements that would go into producing cannabis products are documented and maintained within the tool,” Johnson commented to INN.
When asked if he expects the US to see cannabis reform at the federal level anytime soon, the CEO said things are heading in the right direction, but regulators need more assurance that safety and public health interests will be taken into account. “Sometimes we're going really fast. And sometimes we're going really slow. And sometimes we're not going anywhere at all,” he said.
Clear cannabis data provides comfort to regulators
Johnson believes that tracking software has helped expand regulators' level of comfort with the cannabis industry, especially those who may just be starting to become familiar with the market.
“(Cannabis is) tracked all the way through the process, including who touched it, who transported it, who ultimately bought it,” he said. "That level of visibility allows for a lot higher comfort."
This type of data is also key to combating unregulated items, which remain a problem in states where cannabis is legal. Market share for these black market products remains stable and sometimes even outmuscles offerings from regulated operators.
The same effect has taken place in Canada, the first G7 nation to legalize adult-use cannabis. One of the most clear and recent signs that Canadian operators are feeling the pressure from unregulated products is new numbers showing just how much waste the legal industry has produced.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- How to Invest in a Cannabis Stock ›
- Why Consider Investing in the Cannabis Industry? | INN ›
- Ways to Invest in Cannabis ›
- Cannabis Analysts: Institutional Investors Still on the Sidelines | INN ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1662.74
|-34.76
|Silver
|18.93
|-0.72
|Copper
|3.46
|-0.03
|Palladium
|2131.00
|-23.00
|Platinum
|904.00
|-0.50
|Oil
|84.65
|-0.45
|Heating Oil
|3.21
|+0.01
|Natural Gas
|8.28
|-0.04
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Cannabis Investing News Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.