Meeka Metals Reports First Gold Pour at Murchison Project
The company is now working toward increasing its gold production to 80,000 ounces per year.
Meeka Metals (ASX:MEK) has poured the first gold at its flagship Murchison project in Western Australia.
The pour happened on Tuesday (July 1), and in a Wednesday (July 2) press release, the company said the project’s production is in line with schedule, happening within 12 months of breaking ground.
Murchison sits near several multimillion-ounce gold mines and hosts a large, high-grade resource of 1.2 million ounces at 3 grams per tonne (g/t) gold on granted mining leases.
Meeka released a definitive feasibility study in December 2024, outlining a 10 year production plan for the project. Up to 76,000 ounces per annum are targeted, with an average of 65,000 ounces approximated for the first seven years.
The study also focused on restarting the Andy Well mill, with site activity commencing during Q1 2025. Process plant commissioning followed in the next quarter, with the first gold pour following its projected schedule of mid 2025.
“It is an impressive achievement by the team to deliver first gold on time and within 12 months of breaking ground at the Murchison,” said Managing Director Tim Davidson. “We are now focused on ramping up gold production toward our targeted 80 kilo ounces per annum with the arrival of the third dig fleet and expanded open pit mining plan underway.”
Drilling at Turnberry Central, part of Murchison, was announced on June 10. Results include 30 metres at 1.09 g/t gold from 29 meters, including 9 meters at 2.45 g/t gold.
The company announced in mid-June that process plant commissioning was underway at Murchison.
Underground mining at Murchison’s Andy Well mill is set to begin in the third quarter of 2025. As per a company presentation shared by Meeka on June 19, Andy Well hosts a mineral resource of 505,000 ounces at 8.6 g/t gold.
First ore from Andy Well is expected in the third quarter of this year.
