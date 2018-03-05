Winner of #DisruptMining 2018 is Acoustic Zoom

Goldcorp (TSX:G) is pleased to announce that the winner of the #DisruptMining of 2018 is Acoustic Zoom. #DisruptMining is an accelerator for innovation which is meant to drive new technologies into the mining space to solve some of the largest challenges facing the industry today. Acoustic Zoom stood out from the contestants with its 3D imaging technology, which has the potential to refine exploration drilling and planning.

CEO Jacques Guigné, CEO of Acoustic Zoom explains further:

“Our vision is to give confidence to investors by augmenting the value of drill results using our innovative acoustic technology,” said Jacques Guigné, CEO and Chief Scientist Professor, Acoustic Zoom. “Our technology maps deep within the earth’s microstructure, helping exploration teams drill smarter, guide planning and achieve investment value quick. We are thrilled that Goldcorp and the judging panel of industry titans sees this value and champions our vision”.

This is the second year the company has been in the competition. After making it to the semi-finals in 2017, the company further refined its technology and submitted it for the win in 2018. Acoustic Zoom will receive the opportunity to negotiate a contract with Goldcorp for up to $1 million.

Click here to read the full press release.