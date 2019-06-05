Tinka Unveils High Zinc Recoveries from Ayawilca Samples

Tinka Resources has uncovered high zinc recoveries from metallurgical testwork done on zinc sulfide samples from the company’s Ayawilca property in Peru.









Tinka Resources (TSXV:TK,OTC Pink:TKRFF) has uncovered high zinc recoveries from metallurgical testwork done on zinc sulfide samples from the company’s Ayawilca property in Peru.

Highlights from the press release are as follows:

The objective of the testwork was to develop a flowsheet using standard flotation for the zinc mineralization at West and South Ayawilca, which was successfully achieved.

Testwork results have demonstrated that recoveries of 92 percent zinc at a concentrate grade of 50 percent zinc can be consistently achieved using a standard flotation process. Two locked cycle tests were carried out on two different styles of mineralization and both tests produced similar zinc concentrates.

Potentially deleterious elements in the zinc concentrates (including silica, manganese, cadmium, mercury, and arsenic) were well below standard smelter penalty levels.A small penalty is anticipated for iron content in the concentrate.

Indium in the two locked cycle zinc concentrates (719 ppm and 400 ppm, respectively) is very high and potentially payable, subject to the smelter and commercial arrangements.

Details of the processing flowsheet for zinc and lead concentrates will be incorporated into the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).The Company expects to release the results of the PEA for the Ayawilca zinc project before the end of June 2019.

Graham Carman, Tinka President and CEO, commented:

“We are very pleased with the results of the metallurgical testwork, which has been completed to a high standard, as it predicts very high zinc recoveries from the mineralization at Ayawilca. We believe the Ayawilca zinc concentrate will be desirable for many smelters due to the low levels of silica, manganese and other deleterious elements, as well as for the high indium levels. We look forward to completing our PEA before the end of June 2019.”

Click here to read the full press release from Tinka Resources.