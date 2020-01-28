Santacruz Silver Mining reported its operating results from the Zimapan project, the Veta Grande and Rosario project.









Santacruz Silver Mining (TSXV:SCZ) reported its operating results from the Zimapan project in Zimapan Hidalgo, the Veta Grande project in Zacatecas and Rosario project in Charcas, San Luis Potosi, all located in Mexico, for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and provides an operations update.

Carlos Silva, Santacruz’s COO, stated, “Santacruz had a record year in 2019 producing 2.8 million silver equivalent ounces following the successful acquisition and integration of Carrizal Mining. In addition to this transformative event, the Veta Grande and Rosario mines increased their annual production substantially, while at the same time maintaining significant development activities and advancing exploration plans as a pathway to keep improving our production at all mines and expanding mine resources.” Mr. Silva continued “I commend all our employees for their dedication and commitment to keep improving our operations at all areas, and I am certain that our dedication to safe and reliable operations will be a cornerstone of further improvements throughout 2020.”

