Osisko Metals to Acquire Key Anacon Claims in New Brunswick

Osisko Metals Inc. (TSXV:OM) announced that it has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the Key Anacon claims and surrounding area from Hunter Brook Holdings Ltd.; the property is located in New Brunswick’s Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC).

As quoted in the press release:

Key Anacon contains two (2) significant Bathurst-type volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. Both the Main and East Deposits are hosted within the Brunswick Horizon stratigraphy that is similar to the former Brunswick No. 12 Mine host rocks. Key Anacon’s historical resources are not NI 43-101 compliant, no known current mineral resource estimate has been conducted and the drill data available pre-dates current regulations and quality control standards.

Jeffy Hussey, president and CEO of Osisko Metals, commented:

We are very happy to announce the purchase of the historical Key Anacon deposits as they will contribute significant resources and could become the cornerstone of Osisko Metals central concentrator multi-deposit concept in the Eastern portion of the BMC. Drilling is being planned and will consist of approximately 12,000 metres to explore the area in an attempt to increase the global historical resources and upgrade them to NI 43-101 standards.

