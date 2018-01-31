Continental Gold Extends the First High-Grade Broad Mineralized Zone at Buriticá

Continental Gold (TSX:CNL) (OTCQX:CGOOF) (“Continental” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce high-grade assay results from its 2018 exploration drilling program at its 100%-owned Buriticá project in Antioquia, Colombia. The Company is well underway with its 137,000-metre drill program for 2018 and presently has nine diamond drill rigs in operation with additional rigs scheduled to commence drilling over the next few weeks.

Ari Sussman, company CEO, commented:

“Drilling within the initial BMZ targeted by our geology team continues to exceed expectations with very high grades and widths that are far superior than the current mineral resource estimate block model.

With our most active year of exploration in Company history well underway, we look forward to realizing the potential of our robust precious metal mineral system at the Buriticá project. Additionally, early-stage exploration continues to advance at our Berlin project and we anticipate making a drilling decision mid‑2018.”