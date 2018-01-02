Cazaly Resources Reports Further High Cobalt Grades at Bungonia Project

Cazaly Resources Ltd. (ASX:CAZ) announced further results from reconnaissance mapping and rock chip sampling at its New South Wales-based Bungonia cobalt project.

As quoted in the press release:

A second round of results further highlights the significant high grade cobalt mineralisation within the Project, with the potential for the region further enhanced by the number of new sites discovered and the identification of new basement style mineralisation.

Highlights are as follows:

Further high grade cobalt in rock chip samples to 1.68% Co with an overall average of 0.50% Co

3 New Prospects discovered highlighting the potential of the region

High grade mineralisation mapped for over 700m at the Avanti Prospect

Untested primary basement mineralisation discovered in two areas 5km apart grading up to 0.15% Co

