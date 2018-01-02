Cobalt Investing

Cazaly Resources Reports Further High Cobalt Grades at Bungonia Project

« 5 Top Cobalt News Stories…
• January 2, 2018
Add Comment

Cazaly Resources Ltd. (ASX:CAZ) announced further results from reconnaissance mapping and rock chip sampling at its New South Wales-based Bungonia cobalt project.

As quoted in the press release:

A second round of results further highlights the significant high grade cobalt mineralisation within the Project, with the potential for the region further enhanced by the number of new sites discovered and the identification of new basement style mineralisation.

Highlights are as follows:

  • Further high grade cobalt in rock chip samples to 1.68% Co with an overall average of 0.50% Co
  • 3 New Prospects discovered highlighting the potential of the region
  • High grade mineralisation mapped for over 700m at the Avanti Prospect
  • Untested primary basement mineralisation discovered in two areas 5km apart grading up to 0.15% Co

Click here to read the full Cazaly Resources Ltd. (ASX:CAZ) press release.

cobalt market report stocks

Cobalt Stocks Have Grown 100% in the Past Year

Get insights into cobalt's future in our free report
 

Get the Latest Cobalt Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cobalt Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Cobalt

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Start Here - Investing in Cobalt

“Wondering how to invest in cobalt?”

The answers you need before investing in cobalt in our FREE report Start Here - Investing in Cobalt. Click below to get your FREE investor's report.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Cobalt Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply