Amani Gold Reports Drill Results from DRC-based Giro Project

Amani Gold Ltd. (ASX:ANL) provided results from 78 reverse-circulation holes at Douze Match and 22 reverse-circulation holes at Kebigada, both located at its Giro gold project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

As quoted in the press release:

The targets of the current drilling program are to delineate a potential resource in Douze Match, and to potentially expand the resource at Kebigada from the satellite mineralisation zones. A diamond drill rig and a RC rig are now drilling for an infill drilling program at Douze Match after confirming and delineating a promising NE-SW trending mineralisation structure. More results are expected by the end of January 2018.

Yu Qiuming, chairman of Amani Gold, commented:

he current drilling results indicate that, besides Douze Match, there are much room to increase the resources within the Giro Goldfields tenements. In 2018, our target is to increase the resources of the Company through exploring within the Giro Goldfields tenement, and possible acquisition in the region.

