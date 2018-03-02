ABE Resources Announces the Acquisition of 170 New Claims

ABE Resources Inc. (TSXV: ABE) has announced that the company has acquired 170 claims spanning 9,250 of land adjacent to its newly acquired Sirmac Lithium property. The claims were purchased for CAD$20,000 from a group of prospectors. ABE has also recently finished an airborne MAG survey over the property, and results of that survey will be studied for fieldwork planning ahead.

Yves Rougerie, President and CEO of ABE stated:

“The region of Quebec that we are in has produced some world class lithium deposits that have attracted significant capital and strategic investment. This week we saw a Chinese battery maker invest US$79M in the Moblan project which is only 50 km to the east of us. These lithium bearing dykes tend to come in swarms and we know the Sirmac Property is part of a swarm of dykes. Our goal is to build a significant resource that is of similar calibre to our neighbours to the north and east”.

