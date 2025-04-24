Rare Earth Investing

Lindian Resources Flags Security Breach at Kangankunde Rare Earths Project

A group of unauthorised individuals was reportedly detained after attempting to collect geological samples at the site.

Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN,OTC Pink:LINIF) confirmed on Tuesday (April 22) that a trespassing incident took placeearlier in the week at its Kangankunde rare earths project in Malawi, Africa.

According to the company, a group of individuals was detained by authorities after entering the site without authorisation and attempting to collect geological samples without consent.

Included in the group were two Chinese nationals.

The matter is currently under investigation by local law enforcement and security agencies.

“Lindian considers this a serious breach of site security and a concerning act of industrial trespass, particularly given the strategic nature of the Kangankunde asset," the company said in a press release.

"The Company takes site safety and security extremely seriously, especially with pre construction works well underway, to find foreign nationals on an active unmapped haul road allegedly taking geological samples is concerning specifically with the current geopolitical nature of the rare earths market," Executive Chairman Robert Martin also noted.

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

