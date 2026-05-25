Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 25, 2026 11:09AM PST
As the cannabis sector matures insurance-backed medical cannabis is poised to reshape the industry, offering new investment opportunities and stable growth.
Africa Studio / Adobe Stock
As a legitimate therapeutic category, insurance-integrated medical cannabis could emerge as an institutionalized asset class after a decade of volatility, pricing pressure and a string of stalled growth stories have weighed on valuations.
In a recent call with the Investing News Network (INN), Gennaro Luce, founder and CEO of parent company EM2P2 and architect of CannaLnx, shed light on how insurance-integrated cannabis care would effectively move the business from commodity retail toward a predictive, higher-margin healthcare model.
The shift from retail to healthcare
Today, most medical cannabis purchasing still looks like consumer retail. Patients shop with little brand loyalty and minimal clinical guidance.
In that environment, operators compete mostly on price and store count. If patients could present an insurance card and receive reimbursement for medical cannabis, their behavior would start to resemble traditional pharmacy.
This is the strategy behind the CannaLnx system, which is designed to mirror workflows in traditional pharma by connecting physicians, dispensaries and payers.
According to Luce, insured patients are less likely to chase discounts and more likely to build ongoing relationships with specific dispensaries and staff. In this scenario, the value shifts from product price to clinical service and outcome.
Over time, that supports recurrence and predictability in revenue, lower customer acquisition costs and higher margins.
Viewed through an investment lens, operators that integrate with insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) may look less like retailers and more like healthcare service platforms.
How rescheduling could impact market valuation
With the US rescheduling of medical cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III for certain medical conditions, and full rescheduling once again anticipated, investors are weighing whether federal recognition will bridge the valuation gap between volatile retail stocks and stable healthcare assets.
The current state of affairs has created a bifurcated market where recreational cannabis continues to navigate the complexities of Schedule I status while the medical sector is professionalizing rapidly.
Luce emphasizes that the medical lane created by the April DEA order offers a unique structural advantage for platforms that facilitate reimbursement. By moving away from a cash-only, over-the-counter retail model, businesses can tap into employer-funded health plans and insurance rails.
Luce pointed to Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) multi-billion-dollar acquisition of a medical cannabis pharmaceutical company as evidence of burgeoning healthcare interest in this space, but acknowledged hesitation.
“Once the rescheduling takes place, we believe that there’s going to be a moratorium, that state laws are probably going to remain intact, we probably will see the benefit of 280E going away, which means business expenses can be written off, but I think there’s going to be a bit of a moratorium before pharma comes in, the FDA comes in and the industry changes, and I think that’s probably going to be around for several years," Luce told INN.
He added: “But I do believe this industry is going to evolve, and medical cannabis will be able to stand on its own two legs next to traditional pharma to supplement or (replace) a pharmaceutical.”
Long-term, value is likely to shift toward companies that can integrate into existing institutional frameworks.
The bottom line
As the sector evolves, the investment opportunity may lie in who owns the rails designed to capture reimbursed, recurring medical demand and the data that underpins future revenue streams, including potential partnerships or exits to insurers, PBMs or pharma.
However, the success of this model is ultimately measured by its impact on healthcare systems and patient welfare.
“Reducing the total cost of care is the metric that matters because it reflects both better patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare system,” said Luce. “Medical cannabis has demonstrated therapeutic potential across more than two dozen diagnosis categories with limited side effects compared to many traditional pharmaceuticals, which often require additional medications to manage secondary complications.
“Beyond treatment itself, I believe the medical cannabis industry has an opportunity to help shift healthcare away from a reactive model and toward a more proactive, patient-centered approach to care.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Lifescience for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://twitter.com/INN_Technology
https://www.linkedin.com/in/meagen-seatter-23675b193/
mseatter@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
INN Article Notification
Outlook Reports world
Featured Cannabis Investing News Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.