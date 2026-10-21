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Edited by Georgia Williams
Oct. 21, 2026 04:43AM PST
Union workers at Highland Valley Copper mine have voted unanimously for strike action, potentially disrupting one of BC's largest copper operations.
atdr / Adobe Stock
Union workers at Highland Valley Copper mine near Logan Lake, British Columbia, have voted unanimously in favor of strike action, raising the possibility of labor disruptions at one of the province’s major copper mining operations.
A total of 944 members of United Steelworkers Local 7619 voted over the weekend, according to a report published by CFJC Today on Monday (October 19).
Workers have been without a collective agreement since their previous five-year contract expired at the end of September.
The union faced a similar situation in 2022, issuing a 72-hour strike notice after negotiations failed to replace a contract that expired in September 2021. A strike was ultimately averted on January 21, when 81.2 percent of members voted to ratify a new five-year collective agreement.
United Steelworkers Local 7619 represents more than 1,200 employees at Highland Valley Copper, the country’s largest open-pit copper mine.
The mine is operated by Vancouver-based Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TECK.B,NYSE:TECK), a mining company focused on copper and other metals.
The strike vote gives the union additional leverage in contract negotiations but does not mean a strike is imminent.
Late Tuesday (October 20), the union issued a 72 hour strike notice, noting the company “provided a monetary counter, removing one concession, but falling short of what membership deserves.”
Asked about the status of negotiations with the union, progress toward a new collective agreement and potential operational impacts if an agreement is not reached, Teck Resources spokesperson Dale Steeves said management remains committed to reaching an agreement.
“[Highland Valley Copper] is committed to continuing negotiations and reaching a collective agreement that is fair, responsible and supports the long-term success of our employees, operation, and communities,” Steeves told Investing News Network via email.
The labor dispute comes as Teck prepares to release its third-quarter 2026 financial results on October 29, before market open.
In addition to Highland Valley, Teck operates the Quebrada Blanca copper mine in northern Chile and the Carmen de Andacollo copper mine in central Chile.
The company reported revenue of C$3.94 billion and profit attributable to shareholders of C$819 million in the first quarter of 2026, followed by revenue of C$3.61 billion and profit of C$854 million in the second quarter.
Teck and Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) are pursuing a merger to create Anglo Teck, a major global critical minerals company headquartered in Canada that could generate US$800 million in annual savings. The deal awaits final approval and is expected to close by March 2027.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Aastha Sethi, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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asethi@investingnews.com
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