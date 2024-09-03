Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Acquisition of Penny South Gold Project, WA

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur

Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

AuKing Mining

AKN:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Esports

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

Breaking the Cycle: Can Gold Outshine Historical Trends in September?

Market watchers are keeping a close eye on whether gold can break its "September curse," which has seen it decline an average of 3.2 percent during the period since 2017.

Gold bars, nuggets and stock chart.
FOTOGRIN / Shutterstock

As September begins, gold is facing a familiar challenge — the month is historically marked by price declines.

Despite its strong performance so far this year, which has seen the yellow metal reach an all-time high of US$2,531.70 per ounce, market participants are now closely watching whether these gains will persist.

According to Bloomberg, since 2017 the precious metal has consistently suffered a "September curse," averaging a 3.2 percent decline during the period — the steepest drop of any month in the year.

September is also typically the worst month for US stocks, but a strong month for the American dollar.

This pattern has raised concerns among investors and analysts alike, who are debating whether the factors that have bolstered gold throughout 2024 will be able to counteract its typical seasonal weakness.

A key driver behind gold's price surge has been geopolitical uncertainty, particularly Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East. These factors have heightened demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.

Expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates have also boosted gold. Anticipation of these cuts has bolstered its price by reducing the appeal of the US dollar, which traditionally has an inverse relationship with gold.

"We still see very significant value in long gold positions, and maintain our bullish $2,700 forecast for 2025. Fed rate cuts are poised to bring Western capital back into the gold market," Lina Thomas, commodities strategist at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), told Reuters last month. The Fed's next meeting will run from September 17 to 18.

The reason for gold's recent September dips may be related to a "sell in May and go away" philosophy from traders. Bloomberg notes that some choose to buy gold to hedge against volatility while they are on vacation, only to offload their positions when they return in the fall and can participate the market more actively once again.

With that said, gold isn't guaranteed to go down — the news outlet states that using a timeframe of three decades gold has actually risen in September. And there are a number of other factors that could help it sustain high levels.

Central banks, particularly China's central bank, have been significant buyers of gold, a trend that has provided strong support for the metal. China's gold-buying spree lasted 18 consecutive months until April of this year, and although it's now taken a pause, the potential for renewed purchasing remains from the Asian nation and others remains.

As September continues, the question remains whether this and other supportive factors will be enough to offset the historical trend of declines. The outcome of the Fed's meeting later this month, alongside geopolitical developments, will likely play a crucial role in determining whether gold can break the "September curse" this year.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
gold investinggold outlookGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.