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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 03, 2026 12:40PM PST
Once operational, Windfall is expected to produce approximately 300,000 ounces of gold annually.
TransPicHub / Adobe Stock
Multinational miner Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) has received environmental approval from the Quebec government to begin construction of its Windfall gold project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, approximately 115 kilometers east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon by road.
According to a Monday (November 2) news release, the certificate of authorization was issued by the province’s Ministry of the Environment, confirming that the project has completed the environmental and social impact assessment and review process required under Quebec’s Environment Quality Act.
The authorization allows Gold Fields to proceed with construction activities, subject to applicable regulatory conditions and commitments, and follows the June 2026 signing of an impact and benefit agreement between Gold Fields and the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, the Cree Nation Government and the Grand Council of the Crees.
Once operational, Windfall is expected to produce approximately 300,000 ounces of gold annually. Gold Fields sees further exploration potential beyond the existing deposit, with opportunities to extend mineralization along strike and at depth.
The company completed several years of environmental and social studies, technical assessments and consultations with local communities and government authorities as part of the approval process.
Moreover, the project underwent a review by the Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee (COMEX), which included public hearings in Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Waswanipi this spring.
Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser described the environmental approval as a major milestone for the company and the Windfall project.
“The Uukiimau Agreement and the Certificate of Authorization demonstrate how responsible mining can be advanced through respect, transparency and shared value creation,” Fraser was quoted as saying.
Gold Fields will now advance work toward a final investment decision (FID) on the Windfall project, and expects to provide an update on its FID plans by February 2027, alongside its 2026 provisional results.
The company plans to resume site operations in stages, including underground work, as it prepares for the next phase of development.
The Wildfall gold project is being developed by Windfall Mining Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Fields, a gold producer with eight operating mines across Australia, South Africa, Ghana, Chile and Peru.
The company also holds a land package of approximately 2,500 square kilometers across the Urban-Barry and Quévillon areas. The company is advancing regional exploration targets with the aim of identifying additional gold resources.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Aastha Sethi, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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asethi@investingnews.com
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