Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) ("Graycliff" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the progress of its 2026 drilling program at its 100-per-cent-owned Shakespeare gold project located less than 100 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario.
We have now completed 1,580 metres ("m") of drilling in 2026 and have logged and split the core and sampled all potentially mineralized intervals from all eleven holes drilled so far this year. We have received the assays from the first five holes, which we released on November 5, 2026. Four of those five holes were noted to contain visible gold ("VG"). Additional detail on those holes can be found in Graycliff's updated presentation found on Graycliff's website at Presentation. The samples from the remaining six holes are either at the lab for analysis or on their way to the lab for analysis.
Receipt of results from the first five holes took longer than we anticipated. Industry-wide assay lab backlogs, along with delays at our original specific laboratory, extended turnaround times, and the transfer of samples to our current laboratory added further time. Samples are now being processed at ActLabs, and we expect results from the remaining six holes to be released as they become available.
Senior management met last week in Toronto to review detailed results and cross sections of all 75 holes drilled to date that combined, total 14,550 m. It is worth noting that VG was identified in 40% of those holes. Management discussed its exploration and development plans for 2027.
"Our drilling has been and will continue to be focused on identifying and increasing the confidence in the detailed location and grade of the mineralized gold zone in the area proximal to and below the historic Miller Shaft," stated James Macintosh, Chairman and CEO of Graycliff.
The Company reminds potential US investors that it uplisted its shares to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: GRYCF) earlier this year to align with its commitment to increasing shareholder value, improving market visibility, and maintaining high standards of corporate governance. As Graycliff has The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility, Graycliff common shares bought in US capital markets are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States, enhancing liquidity and improving access for US investors.
Qualified Person
Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101, he is a director of the Company and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.
About Graycliff Exploration Limited
Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,366 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 88 km west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 82 claims on a property that includes the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff to date has drilled over 14,550 metres, with VG mineralization and significant gold assay intervals in many drill holes. Learn more on the Company's website: www.graycliffexploration.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
James Macintosh, Chairman and CEO
jm@graycliffexploration.com (416) 271-8300
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the Company's exploration objectives, the advancement of the Shakespeare Gold Project and the anticipated contribution of its new director. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include exploration and development risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, receipt of required permits and approvals, and general economic and market conditions. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325143