finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that its 2026 ATTY exploration program has further expanded the Wrich and Pyramid West porphyry targets in addition to discovering the new Hidden Porphyry target. Refer to the ATTY 2026 Porphyry Targets Map.
The ATTY Property is strategically located between Centerra Gold's prefeasibility-stage Kemess Project and Aurora Mineral's JOY Property, a joint venture between Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") and Amarc Resources Ltd. The ATTY is also subject to an Earn-In Agreement with Freeport.(1)
Highlights from the 2026 ATTY Exploration Program:
- Increased the Wrich Porphyry target area to 2,000 meters ("m") x 900 m with additional Induced Polarization ('IP") surveys → now drill ready.
- Outlined a 1,400 m x 700 m area of pervasive phyllic alteration at the Pyramid West Porphyry target → now drill ready.
- Identified a potential blind porphyry target at the Hidden Zone located southeast of the Wrich Hill low/high sulphidation target.
- Completion of 17.4 line-kilometers of IP and the collection of 124 soil and 98 rock samples for assay.
- The KEM and Attycelley Targets → remain drill ready.
Finlay's President and CEO, Ilona Lindsay, stated:
"For years, Finlay has considered ATTY a strategic asset due to its central location between Centerra Gold's Kemess Project and Aurora Mineral's JOY Project. With two years of thorough, data-driven, and Freeport-funded exploration, it's very satisfying to see the prospectivity of this asset now increase with the advancement of multiple targets to the drill-ready stage."
Detailed Overview of 2026 Exploration Program Targets:
Wrich Porphyry Target:
Additional IP lines completed at Wrich expanded and further delineated the Wrich Porphyry target to 2,000 m x 900 m. The chargeability and resistivity anomaly coincides with a strong multi-element soil anomaly including copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, selenium & tellurium. The Wrich target is within the Takla Group volcanic rocks which are favourable for copper-gold porphyries similar to the Kemess deposits located immediately south of the ATTY Property. The Wrich target IP signature is distinct from the adjacent SWT target on the JOY Property, where the 2022 drill program confirmed anomalous gold and copper zones near a porphyry system.
Pyramid West Target:
At Pyramid West, geological mapping outlined a 1,400 m x 700 m area of pervasive phyllic alteration that transitions outwards to propylitic alteration within Black Lake Suite monzonite and Takla Group basalt rocks. The full extent of the alteration zone is unknown due to till cover. The alteration zone coincides with a magnetic low and high chargeability geophysical anomaly and a copper-gold-molybdenum-tellurium soil geochemical anomaly defined by 2025-2026 exploration programs. Rock sampling in 2026 returned up to 400 ppm Cu, 43 ppb Au, and 59 ppm Mo. The Pyramid West target is interpreted to be eroded to the deep phyllic level that occurs above mineralizing porphyry intrusions.
Hidden Target:
The 2026 IP survey extended line L6600E north from where data was collected in 2025, outlining an 800 m chargeability high feature. The Hidden target is covered by colluvium with no outcrops observed during geological mapping. Outcrops of Hazelton and Takla Group rocks west of the anomaly host structurally controlled zones of silica-sericite-clay and up to 5% disseminated pyrite within a broader area of propylitic alteration - collectively synonymous with porphyry deposits. Alteration is associated with northeast faults that trend towards the chargeability high. Rock samples were collected and results are pending. The Hidden target is located directly southeast of the low/high sulphidation Wrich Hill target; low/high sulphidation systems typically occur proximal to porphyry deposits. The Hidden target is also directly north of the Pyramid East target which hosts a 750 m x 350 m chargeability anomaly and north of the Awesome epithermal showing.
The ATTY is under a 6-year Earn-In Agreement with Freeport wherein Freeport may earn an 80% interest in the property by paying $1.1 Million cash and funding $10 Million of exploration work.(1) During the Earn-In period, Finlay acts as the operator and receives an operator's fee.
Qualified Person:
Wade Barnes, P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.
Quality Control/Quality Assurance Program:
Rock samples were photographed and placed in secure sample bags with sample tags and were sent to the ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS"), North Vancouver, Canada facility for preparation and analysis. Rock samples were selective in nature and ranged from mostly grab samples from outcrops and minor float samples. The rock samples were crushed to 70% passing <2 mm size, mechanically split (riffle split) with a representative sample being pulverized to 85% passing <75 μm. Samples were then analyzed for gold at ALS by fire assay fusion of a 30 gram sub-sample with an ICP-AES finish. Samples were further analyzed for 48 elements using four-acid super trace analysis (ME-MS61). ALS is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited.
Soil samples were sent to the ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS"), North Vancouver, Canada facility for preparation and analysis. At ALS, soil samples were dried at 60°C and sieved to -180 μm (-80 mesh). The -80 mesh fraction for all samples were analyzed for gold at ALS by fire assay fusion of a 30 gram sub-sample with an ICP-AES finish. Samples were further analyzed for 48 elements using four-acid super trace analysis (ME-MS61).
As part of a comprehensive Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, Finlay control samples were inserted in each soil and rock sample analytical batch at the rate of one standard and/or blank in 25 regular samples. The control sample results were then checked to ensure proper QA/QC.
References:
- Finlay news releases NR 03-25 dated April 17, 2025, titled: "Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties" and NR 05-25 dated May 2, 2025 and entitled: "Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement."
About finlay minerals ltd.
Finlay is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal projects in northern and central British Columbia, including ATTY, PIL, JJB, SAY and Silver Hope. The Company's properties are located in highly prospective mineral districts marked by recent exploration success, infrastructure development and strong potential for discoveries.
Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Robert F. Brown,
Executive Chairman of the Board
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the ATTY Property. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
SOURCE finlay minerals ltd.
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