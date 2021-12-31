Gaming Investing News
Binance NFT will list GamesPad's newly released and exclusive NFTs on their centralized marketplace.

With the launch of GamesPad , a holistic gaming ecosystem, the world of GameFi is transcending into a new era. Its 360-degree approach encompasses all areas of the play-to-earn gaming genre, which proves GamesPad is setting the standard for the next-generation of crypto-gaming startups. Focusing on all things gaming, NFT, and metaverse, the project features a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT aggregator, and marketplace.

A vital attribute of a successful crypto-gaming project is the power of its NFTs. GamesPad announced that its exclusive NFT collection will be listed on Binance NFT Marketplace . As Binance NFT is a global platform, the launch of GamesPad NFTs will be available worldwide.

GamesPad NFT Collection
After a highly successful INO (Initial NFT Offering) where GamesPad sold out its entire NFT collection for $4.5 million on the BullPerks launchpad, the highly anticipated project saw an exciting increase in interest from the GameFi community. The ability for GamePad to list their projects NFTs on Binance is a thrilling opportunity, as the world will be able to have direct access to these exclusive designs.

About GamesPad
GamesPad is the ultimate gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem that brings together a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT aggregator, and marketplace, approaching every angle of the gaming, NFT, and metaverse sectors. Developed by a highly knowledgeable team of experts, GamesPad will take a dynamic approach to its evolution, expanding and growing alongside the rapidly changing crypto industry, contributing to solidifying the foundation for a new wave of profitable crypto-gaming projects.

About Binance NFT
Binance NFT is the world's largest and fastest-growing centralized NFT marketplace, selling over 1 million NFTs and partnering with 800+ creators worldwide. It's a platform where users can view and trade a diverse selection of in-game items, virtual land, artwork, and more. Binance NFT Marketplace brings together artists, creators, and crypto enthusiasts on a single platform to create and trade top NFTs. The ease and simplicity at which Binance NFT allows users to access their services to buy and sell NFTs is a revolutionary asset to the crypto community.

