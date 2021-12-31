Binance NFT will list GamesPad's newly released and exclusive NFTs on their centralized marketplace. With the launch of GamesPad a holistic gaming ecosystem, the world of GameFi is transcending into a new era. Its 360-degree approach encompasses all areas of the play-to-earn gaming genre, which proves GamesPad is setting the standard for the next-generation of crypto-gaming startups. Focusing on all things gaming, ...

GAMING00