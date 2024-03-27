- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Forte Minerals CEO Highlights Strategy for Prospecting, Acquiring Prolific Assets at Low Cost
“We've made five or six remote sensing discoveries from space using satellite imagery data, and Peru works really well. It's a phenomenal place to deploy this technique,” said Forte Minerals President and CEO Patrick Elliott.
Forte Minerals’ (CSE:CUAU) ability to discover and acquire exploration properties at a low cost in Peru has been largely accomplished through two strategies: seeking relinquished properties when the market is down, and employing remote sensing technology for discoveries, according to the company’s president and CEO, Patrick Elliott.
"Through low market times, we thrive on property acquisitions, deals, negotiating," he said. "It's usually around a time when other companies are relinquishing properties. A lot of the majors go through these periods whereby exploration gets the first cut. ... So we remain very flexible to be able to pick up these properties for nothing."
Elliott was commenting on the company’s recent acquisition of two properties in Peru — the Alto Ruri gold prospect and the Cerro Quillo gold-copper-molybdenum prospect — for a one-time cash payment of only US$25,000.
“Predominantly, our model is discovering through remote sensing,” Elliott said. “We've made five or six remote sensing discoveries from space using satellite imagery data, and Peru works really well. It's a phenomenal place to deploy this technique, because there's not a whole lot of vegetation cover in the Andes.”
The same model for prospecting exploration properties has been deployed by Forte since it began operations in Peru, given its remoteness. Remote sensing has allowed the company to scope out assets without the logistical challenges associated with having personnel on the ground, he added.
“The challenge is logistics, remoteness and just finding the time and the team to go in and follow up on the hundreds and hundreds of anomalies that we've depicted and highlighted … Maybe in a year we might get to 10 or 12 new ones, but it takes a while to follow up on them,” Elliott said. "So it's a phenomenal way to acquire properties for (essentially) nothing, and for staking. It's also why we spent 15 years doing this model."
Watch the full interview with Patrick Elliott, president and CEO of Forte Minerals, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Forte Minerals’ (CSE:CUAU). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Forte Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Forte Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Forte Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Forte Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Forte Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Outlook Reports
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|2194.73
|+15.29
|Silver
|24.64
|+0.21
|Copper
|4.01
|0.00
|Oil
|81.71
|+0.09
|Heating Oil
|2.60
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|1.71
|-0.07
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.