Gold Investing

Evolution Thwarts Ransomware Attack Amid Rising Cyber Threats in Mining Sector

The company became aware of the incident on August 8, and said it has now been contained with no material impact on its operations expected.

Red threat triangle above laptop keyboard.
Pungu x / Shutterstock

Gold-mining company Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN,OTC Pink:CAHPF) said in a Monday (August 12) press release that on August 8 it became aware of a ransomware attack impacting its IT systems.

The company said in the announcement that it reached out to external cyber forensic experts to examine the incident, and that the issue had been contained at the time the news was posted.

Evolution doesn't expect any material impact on its operations, and said the problem has been “proactively managed with a focus on protecting the health, safety and privacy of people, together with the company’s systems and data.”

The company also reported the incident to the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

According to Reuters, cyberattacks have become a growing problem for Australian firms, “putting the spotlight on the country's understaffed cyber security industry that experts say seems ill-equipped to tackle such hacks.”

In the resource sector, Northern Minerals (ASX:NTU) said on June 4 that it became aware of a cybersecurity breach in late March. While it immediately notified external stakeholders, including the Australian Cyber Security Centre and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, some exfiltrated data was released on the dark web.

Northern Minerals states in its release that the leak included corporate, operational and financial information, as well as a few details relating to current and former personnel and shareholder information.

A few days later, Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU,OTC Pink:ILKAF) faced a denial-of-service attack intended to disrupt its external website. However, the hackers did not gain access to the company’s systems or exfiltrate any data.

No further information has been shared by Evolution Mining.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

