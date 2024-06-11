Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Badge
DY6 Metals
Exploring Critical Rare Earths for Global Electrification
rare earth investing

DY6 Metals CEO touts Africa's Rising Role in Global Rare Earths Supply Chains

SmartNews
DY6 Metals CEO touts Africa's Rising Role in Global Rare Earths Supply Chains

“(The Tundulu project) has the potential to produce a sizable mineral resource estimate, and it's the type of rare earth that can be potentially easily upgraded and can supply the market,” says Lloyd Kaiser, CEO of DY6 Metals.

The geopolitical landscape is shifting and Africa, particularly resource-rich nations like Malawi, is becoming vital to the global supply chain of rare earth metals, according to Lloyd Kaiser, CEO of Australia-based DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6). Countries like the United States are aiming to diversify their sources of critical minerals and reduce reliance on China by enhancing relations with African countries.

“Africa offers a lot actually in terms of its richness in critical materials and could also help secure supply," Kaiser said, commenting on calls for the US government to build stronger trade relationships with African nations to align with America’s broader objective to ensure a stable and secure supply of essential raw materials.

"The government of Malawi would like to see more support from the US to assist with infrastructure and that would also then help with all the mining companies," said Kaiser, adding that mutual interest in such collaborations could result in vast economic and developmental benefits for African nations and improved supply security for the US.

DY6 owns six heavy rare earths and critical minerals projects in Southern Malawi, a region that has proven economic REE deposits. Historical drilling at its Tundulu project has confirmed its potential to host significant rare earth elements mineralisation.

Watch the full interview with Lloyd Kaiser, CEO of DY6 Metals, above.


Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by DY6 Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. DY6 Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with DY6 Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

DY6:AU
asx stocksrare earth stocksasx:dy6rare earth investing
The Conversation (0)
