Defense Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on metals and elements commonly used in the EV market, military, national security, and "GREEN" energy technologies, such as high-strength alloys and rare earth magnets. It holds a portfolio of 100% of the 1,708 hectares of Rare Earth Wicheeda Property in British Columbia, Canada. The mineral deposits are commonly used in the electric power market, defence industry, national security sector, and in the production of green energy technologies.