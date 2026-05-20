In the latest episode of the Investing News Network podcast, Phil Ehr, strategic advisor to NovaRed Mining (CSE:NRED,OTCQB:NREDF) and retired US Navy Commander discusses how geopolitical instability, AI-driven power demand and global competition with China are elevating copper into a national security priority.

Copper is emerging as one of the most strategically important commodities in the global economy as geopolitical instability, AI infrastructure growth and electrification accelerate demand.

Commander Ehr believes copper has evolved beyond an industrial metal into a national security priority due to its role in power grids, artificial intelligence data centers, electric vehicles and advanced defense systems.

The interview explores the strategic importance of North American mining projects, permitting challenges and how emerging technologies, including AI-assisted exploration, are changing the resource sector.

He also discusses how the United States and its allies are working to strengthen domestic supply chains amid growing competition with China over refining capacity and mineral security.

The need for secure domestic supply has also been underscored by the shut down of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

“What Iran has been able to do to essentially shut down that strait has multiple negative effects. One of them is oil — the obvious one — but it also hits everything in the supply chain, including mining and refining.”

Drawing on decades of military, intelligence and defense policy experience, Ehr also shares his perspective on global conflict risks, evolving warfare technologies and the economic consequences of prolonged geopolitical instability.

Listen to the full interview above for more insights into copper markets, energy security and the future of critical minerals.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.