Eby Unveils Northwest BC Mining Plan Amid Backlash Over Bill 15
The announcement is already facing controversy, with Indigenous leaders and environmentalists raising alarm over a separate piece of legislation that critics say undermines the principles Eby now claims to champion.
Premier David Eby has unveiled an ambitious plan to unlock billions in mining investments in Northwest BC, promising economic growth, environmental stewardship and meaningful partnerships with First Nations.
Speaking to a crowd that included mining executives, First Nations representatives, conservation groups and business leaders, Eby laid out his government’s vision for what he called a “once-in-a-generation” economic opportunity.
“Here in British Columbia, economic development, conservation of precious water and land, and partnership with First Nations go hand-in-hand,” Eby said on Monday (May 26), overlooking the Port of Vancouver. “Our approach makes BC a world-class place to invest, and our province has all it takes to succeed in the face of global challenges.”
At the core of the plan is the rapid development of the province’s critical minerals sector, particularly in the mineral-rich northwest region. The move from BC comes as global demand for resources such as copper, nickel and rare earth elements surges globally due to their role in clean technologies and renewable energy systems.
Eby framed the initiative as a pillar of both provincial prosperity and global sustainability.
“We can’t do it without these resources,” he said. “From electric cars and batteries to wind turbines and solar panels, they’re essential. The northwest is rich with critical minerals and metals.”
To capitalize on that potential, the province will pursue a suite of measures in the coming weeks, including plans to finalize consent-based agreements with First Nations to ensure predictability in development, and to launch an expedited, inclusive process to protect key lands and watersheds while allowing economic growth.
Regulatory and infrastructure policies will also be reformed to provide investor certainty, and project approvals will be aligned with Ottawa under a unified review process.
“We are taking steps to cement the northwest as a key economic driver for Canada,” said Jagrup Brar, BC's minister of mining and critical minerals, in a press briefing. “I look forward to continuing our work with First Nations, industry, and local communities to deliver this vision for the benefit of everyone.”
Cautious optimism from mining industry
The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME), which represents over 6,000 people in BC's exploration and development sector, welcomed the plan while urging the government to follow through with transparency and tangible action.
“Mineral exploration is vital to the BC economy,” the AME said in a statement Monday.
“To succeed, (the strategy) must be an open and transparent process that includes the mineral exploration sector at the table with the government, First Nations and other partners.”
The AME also called on the province to use existing regulatory tools — like the Mineral Claims Consultation Framework and Notice of Work permits — to attract investment and maintain access to land, emphasizing the importance of early stage exploration to future mining projects.
Three First Nations leaders joined Eby at the announcement: representatives from the Tahltan, Kaska͛ and Taku River Tlingit nations. While none publicly addressed the elephant in the room — Bill 15 — they offered strong support for the broader vision of economic partnership and resource development.
“We want to see our lives change for the better,” said Beverly Slater, president of the Tahltan Central Government.
Criticism mounts over Bill 15
Despite the optimistic tone of Monday's announcement, Eby’s mining plan is facing stiff resistance tied to Bill 15, a controversial piece of legislation now making its way through the legislature.
The bill would grant the provincial cabinet sweeping powers to fast track infrastructure and private resource projects deemed of “provincial significance,” including critical minerals mines.
Critics say the bill undermines BC’s commitment to environmental oversight and Indigenous consultation, empowering the government to override local and First Nations opposition with minimal accountability.
Tsartlip First Nation Chief Don Tom minced no words in his condemnation of the bill.
“Trust has been broken between First Nations and the David Eby government,” Tom said, calling Eby a “snake oil salesman” and saying he is paying lip service to consultation while advancing legislation that sidelines Indigenous voices.
Hugh Braker of the First Nations Summit echoed those concerns, describing Bill 15 as a betrayal of campaign promises made by the NDP to prioritize reconciliation and environmental protection. “All the promises they made during the campaign last fall have gone out the window,” he said. “They say damn the environment, full speed ahead.”
When asked directly whether the mining plan and Bill 15 are linked, Eby insisted they are separate.
“There’s no connection between Bill 15 and today’s announcement,” he said, even though he previously cited mining projects as a clear use case for the legislation during its introduction on May 1.
Pressed further, Eby acknowledged that a mine could theoretically qualify as a “provincially significant” project under the bill. “We do have theoretically — should the bill pass — opportunities under Bill 15,” he told reporters. “But even if Bill 15 didn’t exist, we’d still be doing this announcement today.”
MLAs are expected to vote on the final version of the bill this week. Tom said that if the law passes, First Nations are prepared to mount a legal challenge.
