G6 Materials Corp. Reports Surge in Orders and Provides an Update on COVID-19 Situation

G6 Materials Corp (former Graphene 3D Lab). (the “Company” or “G6,”) (TSXV:GGG, OTC:GPHBF) provides an update to shareholders to outline the changes in the business operations related to the COVID-19 infection outbreak. It includes measures taken to protect our personnel and partners as well as an enhanced interest in our sterilization products.

The COVID-19 infection, which we are addressing in a very serious manner, is spreading around the world and affects all of our lives. We have minimized any possible disruptions in our services due to the potential personnel quarantine and interruptions of supply by taking appropriate preventative measures. Non-essential personnel to the operations are encouraged to work from home. We have also temporarily canceled all non-essential travel, including all tradeshows and international destinations. Despite the situation with the infection outbreak, we are committed and able to provide ongoing services to our customers and business partners.

The management, anticipating possible delays in supply, has undertaken timely measures to ensure that we have sufficient inventory of raw materials to keep the manufacturing processes uninterrupted. The COVID-19 quarantine has caused the closure of universities and research centers all around the world, which may ultimately lead to a decrease in orders for our scientific products. However, we anticipate that this will be more than compensated by the growth of interest in our healthcare products. We have received a very positive response, including a spike in orders, to our air filtration and sterilization products, that we hope it will help to mitigate the impact of the infection.

Our other prior developments continue to stay the course. We look forward to providing an update shortly regarding both our Singapore high-performance composites (original release date June 4, 2019) and Pharma “Process for Synthesizing Triflouroketoes” projects (original release date October 29, 2019).

We urge all of our shareholders, and the public in general, to take appropriate precautions. We are committed to providing our customers with the best support through these turbulent times.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO

About G6 Materials Corp

G6 Materials Corp. is an innovative technology company operating in the space of advanced materials. The Company’s work is dedicated to research, development, and commercialization of the groundbreaking properties of graphene and other 2D materials. The Company is offering high-tech solutions in several areas, including:

R&D Materials: These diverse materials have a full spectrum of commercial, research, and military applications. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Graphene Laboratories Inc., currently offers over 100 graphene and related products to a client list comprised of more than 14,000 customers worldwide, including nearly every Fortune 500 tech company and major research university. Some notable clients are NASA, Ford Motor Co., GE, Apple, Xerox, Samsung, Harvard University, IBM, and Stanford University. The Company’s suite of products is available online at the Company’s e-commerce platform www.graphene-supermarket.com

3D Printing: The 3D printing division of the Company offers a portfolio of 3D printable filaments. These materials can be purchased through multiple distribution networks worldwide or directly from the web-store www.blackmagic3D.com

High-Performance Epoxies: Adhesive materials produced by the Company are distributed under G6-EpoxyTM trade name and can be purchased at www.g6-epoxy.com

Fine Organic Chemicals: ChemApproachTM is a worldwide supplier of a wide variety of building blocks to R&D facilities in the pharmaceutical/agricultural industries, biotechnology, academic institutions, and hi-tech companies. Please visit http://www.chemapproach.com

The Company’s headquarters are located at 760 Koehler Avenue, Ronkonkoma, New York. This 8,000 sq. ft. facility is situated in a tech park near Long Island MacArthur Airport, approximately 45 miles east of New York City. The facility has ample office and R&D space, as well as over 4,000 sq. ft. of production and warehouse space. Our facility is equipped with a wet lab for graphene wafer processing and reactors for graphene production as well as twin and single screw extruders and various resin mixing equipment. The research team of G6 Materials Corp operates a state-of-the-art analytical laboratory, developing and testing the quality of materials. The in-house analytical capabilities include rheology measurement station, four-probe conductivity measurement equipment, Universal Test Station for evaluation of materials’ mechanical performance, Raman spectroscopy, and optical microscopy.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company’s expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the risks associated with outstanding litigation, if any; risks associated with adoption by industries of graphene-based products health and environmental factors affecting adoption of these technologies; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates, and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

