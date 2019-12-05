The Gaming Stadium: Inside North America’s First Esports Stadium

INN tours the Gaming Stadium, with CEO Spiro Khouri discussing how he built the blueprint for the first esports venue of its kind.









With competitive gaming projected to generate US$1 billion in revenues in 2019, The Gaming Stadium (TGS) has created a formative venue where individuals can compete in esports at a niche level.

Central to its operations is a community-minded approach to esports. Located in Richmond, British Columbia, TGS offers events six days a week, including training and education programs focused specifically on esports.

With sponsorships and partnerships including Ubisoft (OTC Pink:UBSFY,EPA:UBI), Red Bull, Vertagear and Tourism Burnaby, TGS has made a name for itself as the first esports stadium in North America.

During an exclusive visit to TGS, the Investing News Network (INN) spoke to CEO Spiro Khouri about the challenges and misconceptions within the esports space.

“For us to open a facility that was meant for spectators and was meant for people who were coming in to compete … we had a lot of skepticism in the market,” Khouri said.

For several years, Khouri and Matthew Low, vice president of operations, would run successful esports events but would encounter logistical problems with internet and power capabilities, among others.

This spurred the idea for TGS to create a dedicated esports facility of its own. With a customized stage, screens, projectors, cameras and lights, Khouri essentially built the venue from scratch. In addition, to supply adequate internet capabilities, TGS had a 10 gig fiber line built specifically for the building.

“What that allowed us to build is the blueprint,” said Khouri.

During the interview, Khouri made it clear that this is only the beginning for TGS; he hopes to open a number of other dedicated esports venues in the near future.

Watch the video above to get an inside look at how the first esports stadium in North America emerged.

