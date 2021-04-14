The biggest US-listed fintech companies are leading the digitization of the financial services industry.









The top fintech companies are transforming banking, payments and financial services around the world.

However, the fintech space can be a little tricky for the average investor to navigate. In the recent past, the sector was primarily dominated by private startups, making it difficult for investors to get into the fintech market.

Now the situation is changing. KPMG notes that “the pipeline of fintech IPOs is growing globally,” and states that more stock exchanges are opening up to technology listings in a bid to compete with the NASDAQ. That means more fintech innovators are joining the ranks of publicly traded stocks.

To help investors separate the wheat from the chaff, the Investing News Network has compiled a list of some of the top US-listed fintech companies based on market capitalization using TradingView’s stock screener. The stocks on this list had market caps of US$2 billion or below as of April 8, 2021.

1. Investview (OTCQB:INVU)

Market cap: US$2 billion

Investview is a diversified financial technology company with four key fintech objectives: bitcoin mining, education, financial trading tools and Ndau digital currency product packages.

The company’s services include research, trade alerts and live trading rooms with education in equities, options, FOREX, exchange-traded funds, crowdfunding and cryptocurrencies. It also offers education and software applications for help with debt reduction, savings, budgeting and tax management.

2. Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Market cap: US$1.97 billion

Zuora is a leader in providing customizable, scalable solutions for businesses that have subscription-based services. The tech company’s subscription-as-a-service platform automates subscription order-to-revenue operations in real time for businesses.

Zuora has received numerous accolades, and including a 2020 CODiE award for best subscription billing solution. In late 2020, the company partnered with payments platform Stripe to accelerate the growth of Subscription Economy, a new Zuora product. It allows subscription providers’ customers to enhance their subscription experience with advanced payment capabilities.

3. PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO)

Market cap: US$1.93 billion

PROS Holdings is a provider of cloud-based revenue and profit realization software solutions to B2B and B2C companies. The company’s artificial intelligence-powered commerce platform features dynamic pricing to customize offerings based on geographical and current demand. Its products are geared toward price management, price optimization, ecommerce and more.

PROS Holdings received a Best in Biz gold award in 2020 for its Smart CPQ, which was named the sales software enterprise product of the year.

4. Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Market cap: US$1.74 billion

Sykes Enterprises is a leading provider of multichannel demand-generation and customer engagement services for Global 2000 companies and their end customers. Its service solutions encompass digital marketing, sales and customer service, as well as technical support, allowing businesses to engage with customers at every touchpoint for higher levels of performance and profitability.

Financial services is just one of the verticals targeted by Sykes, and its offerings include credit card/consumer fraud protection, fintech solutions, online marketplace, ecommerce, online gaming, wireless services and retail banking.

“The Internet of Things (IoT) allows consumers to link just about everything in their homes, cars, and businesses, including means of payment,” states Sykes in a recent blog post. “As the IoT revolution continues, the FinTech industry should move forward with innovations made in the connected-device domain, adapting to consumer expectations and creating frictionless experiences for the newest generation of bankers & shoppers.”

5. Computer Services (OTCQX:CSVI)

Market cap: US$1.62 billion

Computer Services is a fintech company that specializes in core processing, digital banking, managed services, payment processing, print and electronic distribution, as well as regulatory compliance solutions for financial institutions and corporate entities across the US.

The fintech firm’s integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash branch and merchant capture, mobile payments and internet banking, electronic document delivery services, payment solutions and more. Computer Services also offers cybersecurity risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services and compliance software to financial institutions and corporations.

In April 2021, Computer Services announced a partnership with CivITas Bank Solutions to provide managed services to hundreds of community banks across the US.

Which fintech companies to choose?

With these and other exciting fintech companies making progress, it’s clear fintech isn’t going anywhere. The real challenge for investors, then, is choosing the best fintech companies to follow through the future. Which of these fintech companies would you invest in and why?

This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2016.

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.