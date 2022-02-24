INTUit Inc. the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended January 31. “We see continued strong momentum across the company as we focus on our mission to power prosperity and solve our customers’ biggest financial problems," said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit's chief executive officer. "Our ...

INTU