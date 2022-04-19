Fintech Investing News

Key facts: FIS Modern Banking Platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure cloud. Financial institutions in expanded markets such as the UK, Thailand and New Zealand will benefit from the latest advancements in cloud security, monitoring, resiliency and operational analytics through a fully API-enabled core platform that uses artificial intelligence and component-based architecture. Financial technology leader ...

  • FIS Modern Banking Platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure cloud.
  • Financial institutions in expanded markets such as the UK, Thailand and New Zealand will benefit from the latest advancements in cloud security, monitoring, resiliency and operational analytics through a fully API-enabled core platform that uses artificial intelligence and component-based architecture.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced today that the FIS Modern Banking Platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, expanding digital online banking to financial institutions in markets including the United Kingdom, Thailand and New Zealand. The offering combines the latest advancements in cloud security, monitoring, resiliency and operational analytics with a modern, cloud-native core.

The FIS Modern Banking Platform helps banks design, build and deploy new products and services. Through a platform that's fully API-enabled, FIS' real-time solution is cloud-native and provides financial institutions with advanced analytics. Modern Banking Platform uses artificial intelligence and component-based architecture and is built to be highly-configurable while providing next-level security for financial institutions and their customers.

Ninety-one percent of financial institutions use cloud services today or plan to soon according to the Cloud Security Alliance, 1 a number that has doubled over the previous four years.

"We're incredibly excited for financial institutions in more countries to experience the Modern Banking Platform that is cloud-native through Microsoft Azure," said Andrew Beatty, Head of Enterprise Banking at FIS. "Teaming with Microsoft allows us to provide a secure, scalable and compliant SaaS solution in the cloud that helps financial institutions adapt to complex and changing regulations in multiple jurisdictions. Deployment via Azure also provides our clients with elasticity, meaning banks can quickly update their infrastructure to adjust to the volume of business. It's a solution that allows us to offer the same high level of support and operations that we currently provide with the FIS private cloud."

"We're pleased to partner with FIS to help more financial institutions modernize their payments and core banking to meet rising customer expectations and drive new value," said Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft. "Running on Microsoft Azure, FIS' Modern Banking Platform delivers a flexible, data-driven solution to deepen customer relationships and roll out products more quickly, while managing risk effectively."

In 2021, Microsoft expanded its payments relationship with Worldpay from FIS in Latin America to allow payment processing in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world's economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500 ® and the Standard & Poor's 500 ® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

1 Cloud Usage in the Financial Service Sector

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Announces Release of the IoMT HealthHub

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has released the Company's internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub into device integrations with Beta research partners for testing purposes.
  • The wellteq HealthHub is the result of an extensive internal development effort to produce an open standard and scalable IoMT platform for distributed virtual care deployments in enterprise health, clinic, pharmacy, and remote locations.
  • The wellteq HealthHub connects, manages, and monitors both standardized medical and non-medical devices for a completely integrated IoMT/IoT intelligent edge solution, allowing for control of any standardized commercial, industrial, residential, or medical smart device - an industry first and must-have for next generation virtual care deployments.
  • The initial market for the wellteq HealthHub will be B2B for both in-market and new-to-market virtual care solutions.
  • wellteq will soon offer its baseline B2B virtual care platform integrating the wellteq HealthHub, wellteq Clinical Vitals Wearable and the wellteq Virtual Care Coaching APP.
  • The IoMT market is projected to grow from $30.79 billion in 2021 to $187.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%1. While annual digital health spending is projected to reach $660 billion by 20252.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 32 countries is pleased to announce the Beta release of its new internet of medical things (IoMT) HealthHub, targeting commercial release later this year.

Based on a survey2of physicians in the United States who serve predominantly Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) and Medicare Advantage (MA) patients, McKinsey estimates that up to $265 billion (about $820 per person in the US) worth of care services - which represents up to 25% of the total cost of care - for Medicare FFS and MA beneficiaries could shift from traditional facilities to the home by 2025, without a reduction in quality or access.

Drilling to Commence at Chim Van

Drilling to Commence at Chim Van

Collaboration with Vietnamese Government Enters Next Phase


Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that approvals to commence drilling at the highly prospective Chim Van target have been obtained (refer Figures 1,2 & 3). Having successfully completed the initial phase of collaboration with the General Department of Geology & Minerals of Vietnam (GDGMV), the Company is excited to progress exploration efforts at Chim Van.