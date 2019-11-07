Marble Financial Announces Partnership, Offering Score-Up to Lifestyles Management Inc. Customers

Marble Lending today announced a new partnership with Lifestyles Management Inc. to offer its industry-leading proprietary financial wellness product.









MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE:MRBL, OTCQB:MRBLF) (“Marble” or the “Company”) today announced a new partnership with Lifestyles Management Inc. (“LMI”) to offer its industry-leading proprietary financial wellness product, Score-Up, to LMI customers.

Established in 2017, LMI is an Ontario-based consumer services company that offers Canadians a vast array of solutions that range from business growth strategies to credit services. The strategic partnership with Marble Financial will allow Lifestyles Management Inc. to address one of the most underserved financial challenges for individuals, in today’s marketplace; the personal credit score.

“LMI is excited to use the Score-Up platform as a way to help countless numbers of people learn how to manage credit in the most effective and efficient way while also working towards reducing their overall debt service costs.” said Raymond Young, CEO of Lifestyles Management Inc.

“The LMI partnership provides the opportunity to utilize Score-Up’s industry leading credit management technology to a huge database of potential new customers.” states Patricia Giankas, VP, Strategic Partnerships at Marble. “We’re excited to partner with LMI, an innovative company with unique marketing and distribution capabilities.”

Marble would also like to announce that in the continuation of creating customer loyalty and promoting the integrity of our business, we have achieved the prestigious Accredited Business seal with the Better Business Bureau, achieving the highest A+ Rating ”

Understanding our customers and their sentiments is something very important to us at Marble.” said Rich Elliott. Director of Marketing and Creative at Marble. “Establishing a strong customer base who has become faithful to the products we offer can be a significant advantage when growing the business organically. Achieving an A+ rating doesn’t happen overnight. It required constant engagement from our expert staff to our amazing consumer alongside a continued output of quality products and services. Something we are very proud of at Marble.”

About Lifestyles Management Inc. Helping businesses and charities build a database and make their digital footprint! We do this by combining business essentials such as digital marketing, database collection and management, adaption and analytics, financial services, expense management, and loyalty programs.

Visit lmifamily.com for more details about their services.

About Better Business Bureau Since 1912, the Better Business Bureau has been on the forefront of positive marketplace change by partnering with leading companies committed to the best practices of business ethics, marketplace excellence, and effective industry self-regulation. As a mission-driven nonprofit organization, the over 100 BBBs across the U.S., Canada and Mexico work with consumers, businesses, and the government to advance marketplace trust.

To learn more about the Better Business Bureau visit www.bbb.org

About MLI Marble Lending Inc. dba Marble Financial (CSE:MRBL, OTCQB:MRBLF) we are a group of forward-thinking financial technology experts that understand Canadian’s occasionally need help in achieving longer-term credit health. Through our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions Fast Track Loan, Score-Up, and Credit Meds, we guide our customers back to mainstream credit 50% quicker than traditional methods. Since 2016, We are proud to have empowered thousands of Canadians to a positive financial future and continue to establish ourselves as a leader in financial wellness.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.marblefinancial.ca

