Marble Financial Announces Partnership, Offering Score-Up to Home Owners Soon Financial Inc. Customers

MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE:MRBL, OTCQB:MRBLF) (“Marble” or the “Company”) today announced a new 5-year partnership of its industry-leading proprietary financial wellness product, Score-Up, with Home Owners Soon Financial Inc.,(“HOS FINANCIAL”) to continue to offer its customers access to home ownership by maximizing their financial and credit worthiness.

HOS FINANCIAL, established in 2005, is Canada’s largest and most established Lease Purchase (Rent to Own) company. In this new 5-year partnership, HOS FINANCIAL’S customers will have the option of a monthly Score-Up subscription, giving them this unique opportunity to set the right goals toward home ownership. This will be achieved through Marble’s personalized data-driven coaching program.

“Marble is very excited to be partnering with HOS FINANCIAL to gain more exposure to Canadians seeking a positive financial future,” says Karim Nanji, Marble’s CEO. “Through utilizing Score-Up’s next generation credit management technology, we are able to effectively educate their customers about how finance and credit impacts a vast array of today’s decision makers. This approach not only improves their credit health but also accelerates them closer to home-ownership.”

“As Credit Improvement is critical in the success of most Rent to Own Programs, we are excited to be able to offer our tenants access to cutting edge technology like the Score-Up Platform. We feel this partnership will reinforce the commitment of HOS Financial to ensure successful Rent to Own Programs for their Tenants and Investors. In addition, having Score-Up available to consumers furthers the initiatives of HOS Financial to lead the Rent to Own Industry as a PropTech and Carbon Negative Corporation.”

About Home Owners Soon Financial Inc. HOS Financial, established in 2005, is Canada’s most established Rent to Own Company. Our program is designed to help families achieve their goal of Home Ownership when it is not available to them through traditional means. The ability to secure a mortgage to buy a home in becoming increasingly difficult and many deserving Canadians are turning their attention to Rent to Own as a Mainstream Path to Home Ownership! Our programs are suited to families who have a bruised credit profile, are self employed, are light on down payment or just need more time to become bank ready!

Our corporate goal is simple: To help deserving Canadians find their path to Home Owners Soon through Rent to Own!

Visit www.hosfinancial.com for more details about the ‘Home Owners Soon Rent to Own Program’.

About MLI Marble Lending Inc. dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) we are a group of forward-thinking financial technology experts that understand Canadian’s occasionally need help in achieving longer-term credit health. Through our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions Fast Track Loan, Score-Up, and Credit Meds, we guide our customers back to mainstream credit 50% quicker than traditional methods. Since 2016, We are proud to have empowered thousands of Canadians to a positive financial future and continue to establish ourselves as a leader in financial wellness.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.marblefinancial.ca

