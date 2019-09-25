Marble Financial Adds to Its Management Team with Jim Chan as Chief Technology Officer

MLI Marble Lending Inc. is pleased to announce that seasoned financial technology executive, Jim Chan has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer









MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE:MRBL, OTCQB:MRBLF) (“Marble” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that seasoned financial technology executive, Jim Chan has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Chan joins at a time when Marble is rapidly transforming its customer and partner experiences, and he brings more than 20 years of technology leadership experience.

Mr. Chan will be responsible for the continued development of Marble’s technology roadmap, harnessing his extensive experience in software and technology strategy.

“We are very excited and fortunate to welcome Jim to our team as we continue to invest in the enhancement of our technology infrastructure” commented Mike Marrandino, CEO of Marble. “Jim is well known for his expert technical knowledge, leadership, focus, and consistency within the industry. We are thrilled that to have a leader of Jim’s caliber joining Marble at such an exciting time in our history.”

“Marble is at a critical point in its development as a leader in financial technology solutions and its advancements are extremely important to its future success.” Jim said. “I am very excited to start working with the highly talented and knowledgeable team to ensure Marble can live up to its promise empowering Canadians to a positive financial future.”

Jim has a proven track record for building world-class financial technology teams and infrastructures. He has a significant background in software solutions for consumer lending in Canada. Jim has a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of British Columbia and is a registered Professional Engineer in BC.

Marble has granted 500,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.25 per common share, which vest over three years and have a term of five years.

The company would also like to announce it has uploaded a new investor deck to its website, it can be viewed and downloaded here: https://bit.ly/2mrByg5.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Mike Marrandino, President & CEO

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

At Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) we are a group of forward-thinking financial technology experts that understand Canadian’s occasionally need help in achieving longer-term credit health. Through our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions Fast Track Loan, Score Up, and Credit Meds, we guide our customers back to mainstream credit 50% quicker than traditional methods. Since 2016, We are proud to have empowered thousands of Canadians to a positive financial future and continue to establish ourselves as a leader in financial wellness.

Click here to connect with MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE:MRBL) for an Investor Presentation.

Source