Montfort Capital CEO Confirms Stability in Times of Great Uncertainty
“While we're going through a time of great change right now, including having interest rates rising, debt is always the thing that gets paid first," said Montfort Capital CEO Mike Walkinshaw.
Montfort Capital (TSXV:MONT,OTCQB:MONTF) recorded 186 percent revenue growth to C$5.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to C$1.8 million in the three month period ended May 31, 2021. The company also reported C$138.3 million worth of total assets as of June 30, 2022.
CEO Mike Walkinshaw said the company is relatively stable in these times of great uncertainty.
Montfort is leveraging its tech-enabled lending platform to provide private debt capital to growing businesses. According to Walkinshaw, the company has four segments that lend money to various businesses or individuals who can't receive loans from traditional banks. He cited software companies as an example.
“We've built a business around lending money to that particular group of companies, with our specialized management team and a specialized credit system. And we do very well in lending to that segment,” Walkinshaw said.
“Having a specialized management team means they're experts in the space, and they can tell the difference between good and bad. It also means that when the company is maybe not doing as well, you take actions early and decisively in order to help that company get back on the path, so they continue to make payments on your loan through the entire life of the loan,” he said.
Walkinshaw explained that the vast majority of the companies that Montfort deals with would find it challenging to obtain private equity or venture capital because they don't have enough scale. “What's happening in the software space … is they're just getting passed over," he commented. "They're left in this desert of financing where they can't find the financing that they need. And so we're the only option in that particular market."
Continuing, Walkinshaw noted, “While we're going through a time of great change right now, including having interest rates rising, debt is always the thing that gets paid first. So our payments are coming in."
The chief executive believes there's a high degree of certainty that the company will carry forward with its business model, which is relatively stable through times of change.
Watch the full interview with Montfort Capital CEO Mike Walkinshaw above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Montfort Capital (TSXV:MONT,OTCQB:MONTF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Montfort Capital in order to help investors learn more about the company. Montfort Capital is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Montfort Capital and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1666.09
|+13.55
|Silver
|19.57
|+0.26
|Copper
|3.54
|-0.01
|Palladium
|1965.59
|+41.86
|Platinum
|956.50
|+40.50
|Oil
|88.26
|+0.35
|Heating Oil
|3.71
|+0.03
|Natural Gas
|5.70
|+0.10
