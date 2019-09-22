Extraordinary Future Conference, Day 1: Notes from the Floor

Did you miss the first day of the Extraordinary Future Conference? The Investing News Network was there on the floor. Here’s what happened.









Day one (September 22) of the Extraordinary Future Conference has officially wrapped up at the Vancouver Convention Center in Vancouver, British Columbia, and it was jam-packed day full of panel discussions and company presentations.

The first day of the show was robust with panel discussions and company presentations involved in cleantech, esports, cannabis and emerging technologies in the healthcare sector.

Of course, the Investing News Network team was there, attending panel discussions and conducting interviews with experts within the industry.

If you missed day one of the show, don’t worry⁠—here’s everything you need to know about the first day of the conference.

Registration of the Extraordinary Future Conference began at 8:00 am, an hour before the official show began.

The show immediately kicked off with an introduction to the conference by Cambridge House CEO Jay Martin. Cambridge House is the organization behind hosting the Extraordinary Future Conference every year.

From there, Shaun Frankson, co-founder and CTO for Plastic Bank, held a panel discussion called “Turning the Ocean’s Plastic into Currency and Eliminating Poverty.”

Plastic Bank takes plastic waste and turns it into currency. Founded in 2013, the company has partnered with IBM (NYSE:IBM) using blockchain token rewards to tackle ocean plastics.

From there, DeepGreen Metals held a company presentation on low impact metal mining and recyling and what organizations can do to contribute to a sustainable future.

Perhaps one of the most well-attended panel discussions of the day was hosted by Ben Greenfield, called “Biohacking and Advanced Anti-Aging Tactics.”

The discussion touched on a range of topics, including anti-aging, DNA testing and sleep tracking.

INN conducted video interviews throughout the day, including one with Ryan Irvine, founder of Keystone Financial. In the interview, Irvine discussed his top tech picks. Stay tuned for our interview with Irvine in the coming days.

Other highlights of the first day of the show included a presentation from First Responder Technologies.

In a separate presentation, Well Health Technologies (TSXV:WELL), a Vancouver-based medical technology company, was designated an analyst price target of C$2, up from its current price of C$1.64.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier Health Group (CSE:PHGI), hosted a panel discussion on the future of health technologies and what to watch for in the sector.

Finally, with esports perhaps being one of the hottest markets within the technology sector, a panel discussion called “Are you buying esports stocks right now?” took place late in the day on Sunday.

With panelists including Julia Becker, head of investor relations and marketing at Enthusiast Gaming (TSXV:EGLX, OTCQB:EGHIF) and Chris Parry, founder of Equity Guru, the discussion circulated around the thriving esports market.

“We’re seeing huge prize pools coming out of esports,” Becker said on the the industry’s raid growth. “(At least) 400 million (people) will tune in and watch these competitive games.”

Stay tuned for our video interviews and additional coverage of the Extraordinary Future Conference in the days to come. The team will be in attendance for day two of the conference where more panel discussions will be attended in addition to more video interviews being conducted.

Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: First Responder Technologies is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

