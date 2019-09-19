Extraordinary Future Conference 2019: What to Know Before the Show

That time of year has arrived yet again. You guessed it — if you’re a tech investor in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Extraordinary Future Conference is approaching fast.

Hosted by Cambridge House International, this year’s show, which runs from September 22 to 23 at the Vancouver Convention Center, will showcase some of the most exciting developments in the tech space and what investors and tech-savvy enthusiasts should be paying attention to next.

Emerging technology trends that attendees can immerse themselves in at the show include esports, cleantech, security, health technologies and cannabis.

Over the course of the two day show, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with more than 100 public and private technology companies — either by visiting company booths or watching feature presentations on the show floor. They will also be able to schedule private one-on-one meetings with leaders, influencers and companies in the space.

Cambridge House CEO Jay Martin said that the conference is the “central hub” for gathering information related to disruptive technologies for tech enthusiasts, consumers, investors and entrepreneurs.

“I didn’t build this conference because I want to know what’s happening in tech. I built it because I want to know what’s about to happen next,” he explained in a preview video.

The first day of the show will focus heavily on different areas of cleantech, cannabis and esports, with company presentations sprinkled throughout the day. On day two, the conference will continue to highlight esports and gaming before shifting gears to discussions on psychedelics and mental health, with more company presentations dispersed in between.

If you’re unable able to attend the conference, don’t worry. The Investing News Network team will be on the show floor attending presentations, panel discussions and, of course, conducting video interviews.

