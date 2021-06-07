Want to invest in Canadian 3D printing stocks? Here’s a brief look at three companies with a foothold in Canada’s emerging 3D printing sector.









When thinking about 3D printing companies, big-name players such as 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) are often the first that come to mind.

The American 3D printing market is advanced, and those three companies are major players, with a combined market cap of US$7.7 billion.

But 3D printing isn’t only happening in the US — the global 3D printing sector is projected to reach US$62.79 billion by 2028, a states a report by Grand View Research. In Canada, a handful of smaller 3D printing companies making a name for themselves in the country’s emerging 3D printing industry.

Here the Investing News Network looks at the three Canadian 3D printing stocks on the market today. While the list of Canadian 3D printing stocks is somewhat short, the expected growth of the overall industry is nonetheless promising, and investment opportunities may increase in the years to come.

The 3D printing stocks on this list are ordered by market cap from largest to smallest. All figures were current as of May 27, 2021.

1. PyroGenesis Canada (TSX:PYR)

Market cap: C$1.09 billion; current share price: C$6.54

First on this Canadian 3D printing stocks list is PyroGenesis Canada. Established in 1991, the company designs, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes; it also provides engineering and manufacturing expertise to a number of industries, including metallurgical, mining and 3D printing.

PyroGenesis’ Plasma Atomization Process can be used for disposing industrial waste and creating fine metal powders for 3D printing. In 2019, the company launched its NexGen Plasma Atomization System, a machine capable of producing metal powders at a rate of over 25 kilograms per hour.

In mid-2021, PyroGenesis began commercial production of its new Additive Manufacturing NexGen plasma atomization powder production line, and announced the shipment of its first commercial samples to a customer in the aerospace industry.

Market cap: C$23.47 million; current share price: C$0.17

G6 Materials (formerly Graphene 3D Lab) provides high-tech graphene solutions for a variety of commercial, research and military applications at a low cost.

The company’s intellectual property portfolio includes patented technology for producing 3D-printed materials for energy storage devices, as well as a patented multi-segment 3D printing filament for the commercial distribution of complex structures made from different materials.

G6 Materials has commercialized a conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using almost any commercially available desktop 3D printer. The filament can be used to 3D print circuitry, capacitive touch sensors and electromagnetic and radio-frequency shielding.

3. Tinkerine Studios (TSXV:TTD)

Market cap: C$2.98 million; current share price: C$0.06

Third on this Canadian 3D printing stocks list is Tinkerine Studios, the first pure-play 3D printing company to trade on a Canadian stock exchange. Tinkerine Studios, which began trading on the TSXV under the symbol TTD in 2014, designs and distributes 3D printers, software and other related content. The company prides itself on educating the public about the creative problem solving that can come through understanding how to implement 3D printing technology into everyday life.

Its current product offerings include: DittoPro, its award winning 3D printer; Tinkerine Suite, its 3D printing software; Tinkerine Filament, its premium grade filament; Tinerkine Skills platform, the company’s online educational platform on 3D printing knowledge and skills; and Tinkerine Cloud, a secure and centralized digital workspace for hosting 3D design files and processing for 3D printing.

Tinkerine Studios also provides accessories, including anti-theft security cables, print removal knives, print surface clips, print surface tape and its Tinkerine Essentials Tool Kit.

