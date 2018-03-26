It’s been a slow start to the year for the 3D printing sector, which is largely reflected in company share prices, but it’s still an exciting market with unique opportunities for savvy tech investors.

While the overall industry has been relatively sluggish over the last two years or so, additive manufacturing has slowly shifted in becoming a placeholder in other industries and moving away from consumer and rapid prototyping, according to an IDTechEx analysis report. The report states that many industries are “seriously analyzing” the benefits 3D printing brings to the table, but that the market will experience a period or readjustment as it transitions so that it can better suit the needs of these industries, which includes areas like: advanced materials; electric vehicles; life sciences; robotics, and so on.

As the first quarter of 2018 is coming to a close, here’s a look back at the 3 top 3D printing stocks on the NASDAQ year-to-date with market caps of roughly $1 billion and under. All numbers and figures are current as of March 26, 2018. Here’s a closer look at those companies.

Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

Market cap: $1.01 billion; year-to-date gain: 24.60 percent; current share price: $60

Faro Technologies comes in first on our top 3D printing stocks on the NASDAQ year-to-date. The company designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, 3D measurements, imaging and realization systems.

The company’s target customers range from: manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications. Meanwhile its marketing and offices are located all around the world, specifically in various countries within North America, Europe, Asia.

In late February, Faro Technologies released its Q4 and fiscal 2017 financial results, highlighting quarterly revenue had increased by 16.1 percent year-to-ver-year to $106.4 million. The company also introduced an updated version of its FARO Zone 3D software platform, called FARO Zone 3D 2018, which was designed to enable investigators and security professionals to “enhance the quality of site and evidence capture, documentation, reconstruction, and analysis for crime, crash, fire and security applications.”

As such, it’s not surprising that Faro Technologies leads our top 3D printing stocks on the NASDAQ this quarter.

Materialize NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Market cap: $610.02 million; year-to-date gain: 3.95 percent; current share price: $12.89

Second on our top 3D printing stocks year-to-date is Materialize, who is certainly no stranger to this list.

Based in Belgium, Materialize provides additive manufacturing and 3D printing services and has been doing so for almost 30 years. The company was founded in 1990, and since then has grown to expand its portfolio of industries it services to include: healthcare, automotive, architecture, art and fashion, aerospace, art and design, consumer goods, and even eyewear.

2018 has been a solid year so far for the company: in mid-February, the company announced that it and PTC have partnered to increase 3D printing capabilities of PTC’s Creo suite of computer-aided design software. In early March, Materialize released its Q4 2017 results as well as the TRUMATCH personalized shoulder system. March 23, Materialize released a blockbuster of a statement, whereby the company has become the first to receive FDA clearance for a software intended for 3D printing anatomical models for diagnostic use.

In short, the first few months of 2018 have set quite the precedent for Materialize moving forward into the rest of the year, making them a company investors should no doubt be excited to watch for as the year continues.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Market cap: $1.10 billion; year-to-date gain: 1.03 percent; current share price: $20.56

Rounding out or top 3D printing stocks year-to-date on the NASDAQ list is Stratasys, another favourite in the 3D printing sector.

Stratasys has been in the business since 1988 and is a provider of 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions, which includes: entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. The company provides its services to a range of industries, such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, dental and medical.

The 3D printing mammoth has had a plethora of news so far this year, with some notable company news including: an additive manufacturing joint venture agreement with SIA Engineering Company, announced in February; a series of newly integrated additive manufacturing innovations with an aim of increasing accessibility of professional-grade 3D printing technology in the dental field, also announced in February; and a signed agreement with Eckhart for an exclusive three-year collaboration to advance the adoption of 3D printing factory tooling in North America, announced in March.

While this quarter’s list only highlights three 3D printing companies, the amount of news each company released should be encouraging to investors that excitement is still bubbling within this industry. Case in point, over the next decade or so IDTechEx’s report states that the market will be worth a staggering $22 billion by 2028, so breathe easy 3D printing investors: opportunities in this sector will only continue growing from here.

Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

**This article is updated quarterly. Please scroll to the top for the most recent information**

Relatively speaking, 2017 has been a good year so far for the NASDAQ 100 Technology Sector index (INDEXNASDAQ:NDXT), gaining 29.92 percent year-to-date to 3,726.91 points at the close on Monday (October 2).

Part of the NASDAQ’s overall growth can be attributed to the rise of some of its top 3D printing stocks–such as Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), which has gained nearly 50 percent since January 1. Stratasys’ share price increase should come as no surprise as the company has had a busy year; case in point, from targeting professional prototyping with an engineering-grade 3D printing solution, to a new dental 3D printer for orthodontics, to its FDM 3D printing service being used to support the German space exploration to Mars, Stratasys has no doubt been a hot company to watch for.

That said, a number of smaller market cap 3D printing companies have also made headlines so far in 2017. With that in mind, here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at the 4 top 3D printing stocks on the NASDAQ year-to-date. The companies listed below have market caps of less than $1 billion with data based off Google Finance. Here’s a closer look at those companies.

1. Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Market cap: $705.87 million; year-to-date gain 93.75 percent; current share price: $14.88

First on our top 3d printing stocks on the NASDAQ is Materialise–a company based in Belgium currently engaged in additive manufacturing, or 3d printing. Materialise has over 25 years’ experience in software solutions, engineering and 3d printing services.

The company’s services can be found in a number of industries, including: healthcare, automotive, architecture, art and fashion, aerospace, art and design, consumer goods, eyewear, and so on.

On that note, Materialise has had a full plate so far in 2017. To start the year, the company announced a collaboration with Siemens to advance additive manufacturing. In April, Materialise then announced that it, together with Siemens, had successfully integrated the additive manufacturing technology and streamlined the design to a manufacturing process to be used for products that are produced using 3D printing.

Then in mid-June, Materialise announced that its 3D imaging and printing had helped improve clinical trials. For example, the release states that through the company’s 3D imaging and printing solutions, surgeons and device companies were better able to analyze and select patients for clinical trials based on their anatomy.

During the last quarter, Materialise posted its Q2 2017 results, noting a 21.8 percent revenue increase compared to the same quarter in 2016.

While those are just a few examples of the news Materialise has released so far in 2017, it’s easy to see why the company tops our 3D printing stocks list. In September, the company then announced that its Maxillofacial Implants in titanium were “the first to get green light for US market.” On September 20, Materialise then announced the launch of PrintWorksPro, a collaboration with Structo, aimed at simplifying 3D print file preparation for dentist professionals.

2. Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Market cap: $75.40 million; year-to-date gain: 19.73 percent; current share price: $7.95

Next on our top 3D printing stocks on the NASDAQ is Perceptron, a company that develops, produces, and sells a number of automated industrial metrology products to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional application and 3D scanning.

More specifically, Perceptron’s products range from 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, and coordinate measuring machines to name a few.

On March 30, Perceptron announced that one of its customers placed an order for its Helix dimensional gauging solutions in a number of European facilities. In early August, the company announced it had received a helix 3D scanning sensor order from China, while in September Perceptron announced it had been awarded a multi-plant, multi-station project.

3. ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

Market cap: $180.33 million; year-to-date gain: 19.7 percent; current share price: $11.18

Third on our list is ExOne, whose business is primarily building and selling 3D printing machines, and 3D printed products to industrial customers, including those in the pumps, automotive, aerospace, heavy equipment and energy industries.

According to its website, the ExOne process uses Binder Jetting technology for industrial materials and allows for manufacturers the ability to reduce costs and lower trial and error risks, to name a few.

In late January, ExOne announced that it would be refocusing on its industrial sand core and mold binder jet 3D printing services in North America. Following that, the bulk of the company’s press releases have been fourth quarter and full year results for 2016, and its first quarter results for 2017–which may have still been positive impacts on its share price increase year-to-date.

On September 20, ExOne announced that it had expanded the availability of its 17-4PH stainless steel as a printable material at the North Huntingdon production service center.

4. FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

Market cap: $640.75 million; year-to-date gain: 6.53 percent; current share price: $38.35

Rounding out our 4 top 3D printing stocks on the NASDAQ is FARO Technologies, a company that develops and markets portable coordinate measuring machines and 3D imaging devices in efforts to solve dimensional metrology issues. With that in mind, the company has a wide range of products that are sold through direct sales force in a range of manufacturing, including: industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and even law enforcement applications.

At the end of May it was announced that FARO and CyArk had entered a partnership, which will allow for CyArk to “optimize and accelerate” its mission to advance a laser scanning solution. Then in mid-June, the company announced the release of its Faro Zone 3D for public safety professionals. In early August, FARO introduced the Next Generation FaroArm. Similarly, in mid-August FARO announced the FARO Quantum FaroArm, an extension of the FaroArm announced in August. Finally, in September FARO announced its FARO Visual Inspect product.

While FARO’s share price increase year-to-date is minimal, it’s clear to see there is still much to be excited about the company.

This is an update to an article originally published in 2017.

Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.