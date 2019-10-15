HeyBryan (“HEY”) Partners with Certn to Ensure the Safety of Its Users

HeyBryan Media Inc. is announcing that it has partnered with Certn to ensure the safety of the Company’s users by performing background checks.









HeyBryan Media Inc. (CSE:HEY) (“HeyBryan” or the “Company”), a peer-to-peer marketplace app backed by HGTV star Bryan Baeumler that connects customers to trusted Experts who have the skills to complete everyday home-maintenance needs, is announcing that it has partnered with Certn to ensure the safety of the Company’s users by performing background checks on all Experts.

Certn, founded in 2016, has quickly become one of the global leaders in AI-enabled background checks for employers, crowdsourcing platforms and digital marketplaces. HeyBryan will utilize Certn’s suite of Identity Verification and background check tools to guarantee the highest level of safety for its customers.

“Safety is crucial to our community and working with Certn has allowed us to onboard Experts quickly while performing a comprehensive background check,” said Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan. “HeyBryan expertly responds to the need for trustworthy, high-quality work around the house. Making our onboarding process fast and easy is crucial to ensuring we don’t lose the best Experts. We were looking for a provider that could ensure a seamless, comprehensive background check in minutes and that could scale with us globally. Certn ticked all of the boxes.”

“We’re really excited to have the opportunity to work with HeyBryan’s team. There’s a real need for the service and we know how hard it can be to find trustworthy Experts to work in your home,” said Andrew McLeod, CEO of Certn. “We’ve invested heavily in building a product that integrates seamlessly into gig platforms like HeyBryan. We know that people looking to become an Expert with HeyBryan will be excited by how fast, easy and friendly their onboarding process is.”

Over the last decade, contract and gig work has shown a steady increase in popularity, and safety of users has been a constant concern. Having a uniform policy on rerunning criminal background checks is one of the ways for HeyBryan to stay ahead of the competition.

“One of the biggest concerns with users in the gig economy is how safe the platform they are using is. At HeyBryan, we’ve gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of our users and professionalism of our Experts,” added Montgomery. “It’s difficult to find trusted, quality service providers who are able to complete these smaller jobs effectively and finding them on Craigslist or other classifieds sites means you have no idea of who you’re letting into your house.”

“HeyBryan aims to empower its users to trust that they can get the small tasks done right, while helping home maintenance experts to grow their income – leaving both parties feeling confident that they are getting fair value,” added Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Plus, unlike many marketplaces, Experts can list themselves and receive leads for free, providing the ultimate flexibility. Every Expert is background checked, credit checked and goes through a telephone interview to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan is a peer-to-peer marketplace app connecting independent service providers to consumers with everyday home-maintenance needs. The HeyBryan App facilitates this connection, and payment for the task is exchanged through the App, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. HeyBryan instills trust by using a process to vet its Home-Service Experts and providing a user-friendly review medium. HeyBryan also accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It’s about real Experts doing real work for real people. Good jobs, well done.

About Certn Holdings Inc.

Certn is a people data company specializing background checks for the gig economy and pre-employment screening. Certn performs background checks in over 200 countries and has built one of the largest risk relevant databases on the planet. Certn makes it possible for businesses to know with confidence who they are working with, quicker and more efficiently than ever before.

