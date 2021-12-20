Life Science News Investing News
Sirona Biochem Corp .  announces the advancement of 20 antiviral compounds to In Vitro testing. The compounds will be shipped to the Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research for evaluation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus . Sirona's French subsidiary, TFChem, has created a novel and patentable library of 20 compounds that are designed to target the COVID-19 virus by targeting the host cell and not the ...

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the advancement of 20 antiviral compounds to In Vitro testing. The compounds will be shipped to the Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research for evaluation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19).

Sirona's French subsidiary, TFChem, has created a novel and patentable library of 20 compounds that are designed to target the COVID-19 virus by targeting the host cell and not the virus itself. When a virus enters a cell, it induces a "cytopathic effect" which refers to structural changes in the host cell, that allow the virus to replicate. In SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes plaque-like effects in the human cells of the lung. Mechanisms such as cell fusion, apoptosis (death) and destruction of epithelium integrity are all observed in the plaque regions (Nature Communications, 2020, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17796-z ). Sirona's antiviral compounds are intended to prevent the cytopathic effect from occurring.

The results will be completed in approximately 6 weeks.

"Since the compounds are designed to target the host cell and not the virus itself, we have a unique approach that is based on our proprietary technology . We have seen the number of variants that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has. It will continue to mutate, creating new strains, so there is a strong need for compounds like these that are not targeted to a specific virus," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem. "It is now time to push this program as quickly as possible, adding to a robust and valuable pipeline that will attract the right kind of partners. For this project, we have already been in preliminary discussion with a company that has expertise in antiviral clinical trials. The results from these preliminary studies will be key to moving forward with potential partners in 2022."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential. Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/20/c6910.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sirona Biochem Inc. TSXV:SBM Biotech Investing
SBM:CA
Sirona Biochem Inc.

Sirona Biochem Inc.

Overview

Sirona Biochem Inc. (TSXV:SBM) is a biotechnology company with an innovative platform for developing safer, more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients. The technology is based on proprietary fluorination chemistry developed by the company’s wholly-owned French subsidiary, research and development (R&D) laboratory TFChem. Sirona Biochem’s business model centers on leveraging its technology platform and chemistry expertise to build strategic R&D partnerships with leading global companies through contract services, licensing and royalty agreements as well as joint ventures.

TFChem has developed a fluorination chemistry that can improve the safety and efficacy of carbohydrate-based molecules. Carbohydrate-based molecules are valuable in that they have broad application potential for the development of pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals. Examples of commercially available carbohydrate-based drugs include viral neuraminidase inhibitor Tamiflu, and Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) SGLT2 inhibitor Invokana™. However, carbohydrate-based molecules are extremely challenging to develop due to their inherent instability. Sirona Biochem’s proprietary chemistry technique overcomes that challenge by stabilizing carbohydrates, allowing the company to explore commercial opportunities for these valuable molecules.

Sirona Biochem’s product pipeline includes an SGLT2 inhibitor for the treatment of type 2 diabetes as well as cosmeceuticals such as compound libraries for safe and effective skin lighteners and anti-aging compounds. The company has completed two successful licensing agreements. The first, for its SGLT2 inhibitor to Wanbang/Fosun Pharmaceutical in China, which is now in advanced Phase I clinical trials. The second was a non-exclusive license to Rodan + Fields, the leading skin care brand in the United States, for Sirona’s skin lightening compound TFC-1067. The compound has proven safe and effective in clinical trials.

Sirona Biochem is led by a highly experienced team of finance and biotechnology professionals. The company’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy is an award-winning synthetic chemist and the founder of the French biotechnology company TFChem. Her scientific research in carbohydrate chemistry has led to the discovery of new drug families and the development of drug candidates for diabetes and obesity, cosmetic ingredients and biological adjuvants. She is the recipient of the acclaimed Francinov Research and Innovation Medal, the French Ministry of Research Award and the French Senate Award.

Keep reading... Show less
Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces that it has received notice that the development of Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, will be discontinued by Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals (" Wanbang ") as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in China .

Keep reading... Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results: Shareholders Approve All Resolutions With Majority Vote

Sirona Biochem Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results: Shareholders Approve All Resolutions With Majority Vote

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF)  (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 10, 2021 . The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 33,335,079, representing 14.45% of Sirona's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Keep reading... Show less
/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico/

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico/

Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

Keep reading... Show less
Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

Keep reading... Show less
/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem Announces Advancement of TFC-1067/

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem Announces Advancement of TFC-1067/

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following Q3 update to shareholders.

Dear shareholders,

Keep reading... Show less
Boosh Food: On a Plant-Based Comfort Food Mission, CEO Clip Video

Boosh Food: On a Plant-Based Comfort Food Mission, CEO Clip Video

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI Connie Marples, President & Founder, speaks about their expansion to the US.

Keep reading... Show less

FDA APPROVES TEZSPIRE IN THE U.S. FOR SEVERE ASTHMA

- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Amgen and AstraZeneca's Tezspire ™ (tezepelumab-ekko) for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. 1

To view the Multimedia News Release, please visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8812852-amgen-fda-approval-tezepelumab-severe-asthma-inflammation/

Keep reading... Show less

BELLUS Health Closes US$200 Million Public Offering of Common Shares in Canada and the United States

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU)(TSX: BLU) (the "Company" or "BELLUS Health") announced today that it has completed its previously-announced underwritten public offering in Canada and the United States (the "Offering") of 25,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of US$8.00 per common share. The total gross proceeds to the Company were US$200 million, before deducting the underwriting commissions and any expenses related to the Offering. Bellus has also granted to the underwriters an option exercisable by the underwriters within 30 days of the date of the underwriting agreement to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 common shares of the Company.

BELLUS Health's common shares are dual-listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the trading symbol "BLU". For the purposes of the TSX approval, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange, such as Nasdaq (evidence that the volume of trading of the Company's securities on all Canadian marketplaces in the 12 months immediately preceding the date of the application was less than 25% attached).

Keep reading... Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for Fourth Quarter 2021 on February 4, 2022

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Friday, February 4, 2022. During a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on February 4, 2022, company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com or by using this link which becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and entering your information to be connected. Investors and the public can also access the live webcast by dialing in the U.S. toll free 877-502-9276 or international +1 313-209-4906, confirmation code: 2150568. Materials related to the call will be available at the same website prior to the conference call.

Keep reading... Show less

Daiichi Sankyo Authorizes the First YESCARTA® CAR T-cell Therapy Treatment Site in Japan

-- Kite and Daiichi Sankyo to Expand YESCARTA ® Collaboration in Japan --

Kite, a Gilead Company, and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced that YESCARTA ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel), a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, will be available to patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphomas in Japan through the first treatment center now authorized by Daiichi Sankyo. Kite and Daiichi Sankyo will also build on the exclusive licensing deal for commercialization rights for axicabtagene ciloleucel in Japan, formalized in January 2017. Both partners are pleased to agree on a broadening of their business collaboration in Japan.

Keep reading... Show less
Lexaria Enters One-Year Media Outreach Agreement with SRAX, Inc.

Lexaria Enters One-Year Media Outreach Agreement with SRAX, Inc.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that it has entered into an advertising and media agreement (the "Contract") for media buys and digital marketing with SRAX, Inc. ("SRAX

"Lexaria is pleased to be working with SRAX to inform and engage a broad investor community in this significant, year-long media outreach campaign," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience. "Lexaria has made tremendous progress during 2021 and we expect even more significant advancement in 2022 and are pursuing the broadest possible investor involvement to ensure that Lexaria's achievements are communicated to all investors."

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News