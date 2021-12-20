Sirona Biochem Corp . announces the advancement of 20 antiviral compounds to In Vitro testing. The compounds will be shipped to the Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research for evaluation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus . Sirona's French subsidiary, TFChem, has created a novel and patentable library of 20 compounds that are designed to target the COVID-19 virus by targeting the host cell and not the ...

SBM:CA