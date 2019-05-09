Verb Technology Partners with SeneGence International in Sales App

Verb Technology Company (NASDAQ:VERB), pioneer of augmented sales intelligence software has partnered with cosmetic company SeneGence International through the launch of SeneGence’s new app. Applying Verb Technology’s video applications and software, SeneGence launched its SeneBiz app that allows distributors to create their own personalized video content, encouraging users to interact with social media websites, among … Continued









As quoted in the press release:

“The new interactive video feature allows our Independent Distributors to connect and engage in new ways like never before in relationship marketing,” stated Kirsten Aguilar, SeneGence’s Executive Vice President of Global Marketing. “We are excited to see this technology push SeneGence’s world class beauty products to new heights.” “We are pleased to provide SeneGence with our industry leading sales technology,” stated Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “The collaboration between our Utah and California-based Verb teams is delivering measurable results for our clients, customers, and stockholders. The level of innovation they are delivering is taking the entire industry by storm.”

