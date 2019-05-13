Pegasystems Acquires In the Chat Messaging Service

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), an artificial-intelligence (AI) driven customer engagement software company announced that it has acquired In the Chat, a customer services messaging platform. In the Chat, founded in 2010, provides services for streamlined chatbots, messaging, email, live chat and social media integration for customers. As quoted in the press release: “In The Chat’s technology and … Continued









As quoted in the press release:

“In The Chat’s technology and the talented employees behind it will bring valuable new capabilities to our customer engagement solutions,” said Kerim Akgonul, SVP of products, Pegasystems. “We look forward to debuting the new solution at PegaWorld this year.” About Pegasystems Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega’s adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs.

