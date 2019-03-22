OSS Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter Results

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS), a company that provides specialized servers, high performance computer accelerators and flash storage arrays for sectors including deep learning, transportation, retail, AI and finance, announced fourth quarter and year-end financial results. Net revenue figures year-over-year increased 34 percent to 37 million in 2018. As quoted in the news release: “2018 was … Continued









One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS), a company that provides specialized servers, high performance computer accelerators and flash storage arrays for sectors including deep learning, transportation, retail, AI and finance, announced fourth quarter and year-end financial results. Net revenue figures year-over-year increased 34 percent to 37 million in 2018.

As quoted in the news release:

“2018 was a breakout year for OSS, driven by our successful IPO, tremendous organic customer growth, new application design wins, and strategic acquisitions,” said OSS president and CEO, Steve Cooper. “We ended the year with a revenue run-rate that was more than double over the previous year. Given our business model of repeat revenue from major OEM and military programs, this represents tremendous momentum going into 2019. “We believe OSS is well positioned for the significant trends emerging within the specialized high-performance computing marketplace. Two of these trends include the shift in PCI-e from Gen 3 to Gen 4 and the emergence of ‘AI on the Fly’ applications. OSS has demonstrated the core capabilities necessary to excel in these areas and expects to remain on the forefront of both technologies.

