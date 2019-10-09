OSS Receives US$1.1 Million Order for AI Computing Systems

The global satellite company will be utilizing OSS’s deep learning systems for processing satellite signals in Europe, North America and Asia.









One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS), a high performance computing company announced that it has received a contract from a satellite company totalling US$1.1 million. Through the deployment of its AI on the Fly platform, the satellite company will integrate its advanced systems for satellite signal processing.

As quoted in the press release:

These additional systems will be deployed within satellite ground stations located in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The systems support the regeneration and processing of satellite signals using AI deep learning models. “This follow-on order demonstrates the Volta-16’s strong fit for this AI on the Fly application, and reflects the industry trend toward deploying an extremely high level of computing power in the field,” said Steve Cooper, president and CEO of OSS. “We are excited to play a leading role in this fundamental transition in how AI capabilities are deployed world-wide.” OSS plans to ship these systems in the fourth quarter of 2019.

