NexTech Partners with Optics Company Method Seven

NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR), an augmented reality(AR) company focused on ecommerce platforms announced that it has signed an agreement with optics company Method Seven. As part of the agreement, NexTech will provide the platform for customers to try a variety of glasses through utilizing face mapping technology.

“Method Seven is excited to welcome customers to virtually try-on our products through NexTech AR’s web platform. Our team immediately saw the benefit for online shoppers and the opportunity to be a first-mover in digital marketing for eyewear”. She continues “The ability to simply visit our site, try on a pair of glasses, and add them right to the cart from that experience, is a huge step forward from the standard guesswork that customers are faced with elsewhere”. Evan Gappelberg CEO Of Nextech AR comments, “According to Sunglass Hut consumers preferred not to purchase glasses online because they needed to try them on. Now, with our virtual “try on” WebAR technology Method Seven customers can virtually “try on” a pair of glasses, see what they look like, and even take a picture to get a second opinion all in real time. We expect that this activation will add tremendous value for Method Seven customers, and with our newly released analytics dashboard provide valuable analytics data for both companies”.

