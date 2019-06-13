NexTech and TruBLEND to Partner in AI for National Parks

NexTech (CSE:NTAR), augmented reality (AR) company announced that it has partnered with learning and development company TruBLEND Learning to provide engaging experiences for 40 national parks within the Hudson Valley, New York region. NexTech will provide an app for park visitors in conjunction with the contract. As quoted in the press release: “Our nation’s parks … Continued









NexTech (CSE:NTAR), augmented reality (AR) company announced that it has partnered with learning and development company TruBLEND Learning to provide engaging experiences for 40 national parks within the Hudson Valley, New York region. NexTech will provide an app for park visitors in conjunction with the contract.

As quoted in the press release:

“Our nation’s parks are some of our oldest and best resources that offer unique learning experiences for all visitors, from families to students. Generally you’re handed a 2D paper map and once you set out in the park, there is not much engagement or knowledge transfer,” said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech AR Solutions. “By partnering with TruBLEND Learning, using our augmented reality technology platform we’re changing the way visitors engage with our outdoor spaces, which is huge. Interactive kiosks and holograms will serve as immersive learning experiences spaced throughout the park, providing a more engaging experience than ever before.” “TruBLEND Learning builds learning experiences that are explicit to the needs of clients. In working with Scenic Hudson and NexTech AR we are connecting our natural resources and learning experiences with technology,” said Freddie Collazo, Founder & CEO of TruBLEND Learning. “You can disconnect from your phones to enjoy visiting a park, and if you need it, access the hologram on the kiosk for assistance. Scenic Hudson protects over 40 natural parks within the Hudson Valley, NY, and we’re enriching visitors’ everyday experiences with AR technology.”

Click here to read the full press release.