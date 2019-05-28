NexOptic Production of DoubleTake Binoculars Underway

NexOptic (TSXV:NXO), an artificial-intelligence driven optic imaging company announced that it expects production to be complete for its DoubleTake binoculars by December, 2019. Its technology incorporates GPS technology and data to provide rapid precision features. As quoted in the press release: The tooling process is already underway, and the production plan remains on track to … Continued









NexOptic (TSXV:NXO), an artificial-intelligence driven optic imaging company announced that it expects production to be complete for its DoubleTake binoculars by December, 2019. Its technology incorporates GPS technology and data to provide rapid precision features.

As quoted in the press release:

The tooling process is already underway, and the production plan remains on track to deliver DoubleTake in the fourth quarter. Rich Geruson, NexOptic’s Chairman, recently completed site visits with key manufacturing partners and component suppliers. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet our suppliers and see the development progress firsthand,” Mr. Geruson said. “It’s extraordinarily rewarding to witness the culmination of so much imagination, innovation and hard work, and to help get it over the goal line.”

