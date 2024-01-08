- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Ocumetics Eyes First In-human Trials of Accommodating Lens Technology in Early 2024
“Biocompatibility is the entry point into the FDA process. If you do not pass the biocompatibility threshold, chances of getting an FDA approval are slim to none,” said Ocumetics Technology President and CEO Dean Burns.
Ocumetics Technology (TSXV:OTC,OTCQB:OTCFF,FWB:2QBO) has successfully completed a biocompatibility animal study for its proprietary Ocumetics Accommodating Lens, and according to President and CEO Dean Burns, the company is gearing up to commence its first in-human study for the technology in the first quarter of 2024.
“We’re going to have 15 subjects, and we’ll have the Ocumetics lens in one eye and we’ll have the control lens in the other eye, just doing a natural comparison of the effect of the lens,” he said. The in-human trials are seeking to prove the Ocumetics lens would help patients get their best-corrected vision and maximize the technology’s accommodative effects.
“We want to make sure that the patient sees extremely well. The second thing is we want to make sure that we maximize whatever the accommodative effects that we can accommodate with this technology.”
Upon completion of the first in-human study, Ocumetics will submit its US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigational device exemption application before proceeding with a multicenter clinical trial in the US slated for 2025, Burns explained.
Watch the full interview with Ocumetics Technology President and CEO Dean Burns above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Ocumetics Technology (TSXV:OTC,OTCQB:OTCFF,FWB:2QBO). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Ocumetics Technology in order to help investors learn more about the company. Ocumetics Technology is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Ocumetics Technologyand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
