LogMeIn Opens AI Center of Excellence

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) has announced its new artificial intelligence (AI) Center of Excellence (COE).

As quoted in the press release:

Based in Herzliya, Israel, the new center will lead the company’s research, development and advancement efforts in AI, focusing on bringing Natural Language (NLP) and Speech technologies to LogMeIn’s product line-up, including its recently announced GoTo UCC portfolio , its identity and access management portfolio (led by LastPass), and its customer engagement portfolio (led by Bold360).

“As we look to the future of LogMeIn, we know AI will be a critical component to the innovations we bring to market,” said Paddy Srinivasan, Vice President & General Manager at LogMeIn. “The establishment of this center is not just about researching the possibilities of AI but empowering our entire organization to think about how we can leverage our unique NLP, deep learning and speech capabilities to strengthen our market leading product portfolio. Our team in Israel will lead that charge – working on both practical and roadmap-worthy applications of AI as well as imaginative and envelope-pushing use cases.”

The research center will also bring new jobs to the region – with LogMeIn adding dozens of new researchers and engineers over the next few months. Today, Israel ranks 3 rd in the world for AI development and with this strong history of innovation and skilled workforce, LogMeIn is poised to not only help this innovative technology community continue to grow, but also leverage some of the greatest AI talent in the world.