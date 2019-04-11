LiteLink to Launch Beta Logistics Platform

LiteLink Technologies (CSE:LLT), a logistics payment platform announced that it is releasing its beta platform April 15. LiteLink’s 1SHIFT Logistics Platform is designed for the $700 billion annual trucking industry, as the press release notes. The AI-driven platform is focused on providing real-time shipment details while applying predictive capabilities and problem management capabilities within its … Continued









LiteLink Technologies (CSE:LLT), a logistics payment platform announced that it is releasing its beta platform April 15. LiteLink’s 1SHIFT Logistics Platform is designed for the $700 billion annual trucking industry, as the press release notes. The AI-driven platform is focused on providing real-time shipment details while applying predictive capabilities and problem management capabilities within its suite of services.

As quoted in the press release:

“The 1SHIFT product roadmap is extensive, and this release is just the beginning of some very industry changing features. We are working on next-gen features that will position 1SHIFT as a platform that is uniquely targetted to address the evolving needs of shippers, brokers and carriers,” states Mobeen Ladak, LiteLink’s Product Executive. Future iterations include integration with partners to enhance our end to end solution, as well as our enhanced rating system allowing easier and more reliable matching of carriers to brokers and shippers. Given the current tight market for finding suitable truckers, the rating capability will go a long way in bringing parties together more effectively. The 1SHIFT product offers state-of-the-art proven technologies with customer trial user feedback that will allow our platform to be both intuitive and engaging for users. The scalability built into the product ensures not only that new functionality can be incorporated quickly, but also the SaaS offering scales seamlessly as the number of users climbs along a steep trajectory. “I am extremely proud of what the 1SHIFT team has been able to deliver and I’m excited by the pipeline of capabilities that will allow us to enter larger and larger segments of the market in the coming months,” states Ashik Karim, LiteLink’s CEO.

